An Amazon driver who said they were "stressed" admitted to dumping a load of packages in a wooded area in Massachusetts.

A Lakeville Police Officer came across approximately 80 packages at about 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Sgt. Shawn Robert was on routine patrol when he noticed unusual items near Bedford St.

He found three large totes full of Amazon packages that were spread out several feet into the woods.

Police officers loaded the totes onto a pickup truck and brought them back to the Lakeville Police Department.

Police did not have any reports that the packages were stolen or misplaced, so they contacted a local Amazon distribution center in Middleborough and returned them.

The mystery was solved on Monday.

An Amazon driver visited the Lakeville Police Department and reported that they left the packages on the side of the road at about 7 p.m. on Saturday because they were stressed.

Police are not seeking any criminal charges, and the driver planned to report the incident to their manager.

"Sgt. Robert likely saved a Christmas headache for many local residents by noticing these totes and getting them back to Amazon, hopefully in time for a holiday delivery," Chief Matthew Perkins said.