Duolingo Reports Massive Spike in Mandarin Lessons As Americans Fleeing TikTok Embrace Chinese Social Media Apps
"Learning Mandarin out of spite? You're not alone," Duolingo said in a tweet
While TikTok's future remains in limbo, Americans are running to RedNote, China's version of the social media app, and learning Mandarin to assimilate.
Duolingo, a language learning app, revealed on Wednesday that it has seen a massive spike in users learning Mandarin for the first time.
"Learning Mandarin out of spite? You're not alone. We've seen a ~216% growth in new Chinese (Mandarin) learners in the US compared to this time last year," the Pennsylvania-based company revealed in an X post.
The Biden administration and several lawmakers feared that TikTok, which was created by Chinese tech entrepreneur Zhang Yiming, posed a national security threat because of its ties to China. In April 2024, Biden signed a law effectively banning the app unless it is sold, setting a deadline for Jan. 19.
Now, the administration is looking for ways to potentially keep the app available for 170 million Americans, and President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering signing an executive order to keep save the social media platform, according to the Washington Post.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
- MOST POPULAR IN U.S.