While TikTok's future remains in limbo, Americans are running to RedNote, China's version of the social media app, and learning Mandarin to assimilate.

Duolingo, a language learning app, revealed on Wednesday that it has seen a massive spike in users learning Mandarin for the first time.

"Learning Mandarin out of spite? You're not alone. We've seen a ~216% growth in new Chinese (Mandarin) learners in the US compared to this time last year," the Pennsylvania-based company revealed in an X post.

The Biden administration and several lawmakers feared that TikTok, which was created by Chinese tech entrepreneur Zhang Yiming, posed a national security threat because of its ties to China. In April 2024, Biden signed a law effectively banning the app unless it is sold, setting a deadline for Jan. 19.

Now, the administration is looking for ways to potentially keep the app available for 170 million Americans, and President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering signing an executive order to keep save the social media platform, according to the Washington Post.

