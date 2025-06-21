President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, which is buried deep inside a mountain and considered the top target to destroy its program.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the U.S. completed a "very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan."

"All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump added.

Trump had said earlier this week that he would make a decision on whether to bomb Iran within two weeks. However, posterior statements from Iranian officials flatly rejecting any chances of giving up uranium enrichment may have brought the decision forward.

Originally published on Latin Times