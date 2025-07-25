Capturing clear audio in challenging environments has always been a struggle. Standard microphones (even high-end ones) aren't ideal in noisy settings. The closer a mic is placed to the source, the better the sound quality, but that's not always practical. What about live sports? Surveillance teams? Filmmakers, journalists, and even wedding videographers? Klover Products Inc.'s KLOVER MiK is the answer. With this parabolic microphone's innovative design that captures crisp, isolated sound from distances of up to 500 feet, greatly reducing the struggles with background noise and positioning limitations.

KLOVER MiK operates on the same principle of parabolic reflectors that has been known for centuries. A parabolic dish is uniquely shaped so that any sound waves approaching it parallel to its center line are focused onto a single point (the focal point). German physicist Heinrich Hertz first constructed a parabolic reflector antenna in 1888, proving the effectiveness of parabolas in focusing energy. KLOVER MiK applies this same physics to sound waves, which allows professionals to capture clean, isolated audio from great distances.

Besides capturing distant sound, KLOVER MiK's mechanical amplification ensures that less electronic amplification is needed. This reduces distortion and unwanted noise. Standard microphones rely on electronic gain (leading to the typical "hiss" sound at high volumes). KLOVER MiK provides a clear sound by collecting and concentrating sound waves before they even reach the microphone. It also offers directional sensitivity. This means it isolates the desired sound while rejecting noise from the sides and behind.

Handcrafted in Wisconsin, with over 95% of its components sourced locally, the KLOVER MiK is built with precision tolerances of just a few thousandths of an inch. It stands out for the quality of its design and construction. Many parabolic microphones on the market prioritize portability over performance. KLOVER MiK is engineered for superior sound capture. It's also modular, designed to be easily adapted for different mounting options. This flexibility makes it more versatile than other parabolic microphones.

KLOVER MiK is available in 26-inch, 16-inch, and 9-inch models, serving various applications. Sports broadcasters use the KLOVER MiK to capture the raw, immersive sounds of the game, whether the crack of a bat in baseball or a foot hitting the ball on the football field. Nature videographers and documentarians also depend on it to record wildlife sounds from a distance without disturbing animals. Bird watchers use them to zero in on specific calls while filtering out background noise, making it feel as though the bird is just a few feet away.

Search and rescue teams have also tested KLOVER MiK microphones in life-saving situations, successfully capturing cries for help from over a mile away. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, these parabolic microphones have become essential tools for streaming classrooms, religious services, and public events.

KLOVER MiK's success stems from an outsider's approach to innovation. Traditional engineers tend to follow long-held assumptions about microphone design. Paul Terpstra, the mind behind KLOVER MiK, approached the problem with a fresh set of eyes. In 2011, Terpstra was running Innalytical Solutions, an engineering consulting firm, when he was approached with a challenge. FOX Sports wanted a better parabolic microphone, but the existing manufacturers were unwilling to innovate.

A client of Terpstra's, Patrick Santini, asked him if he knew anything about parabolic microphones. "My answer at the time was 'pretty much zero,'" says Terpstra. It turned out, his lack of preconceptions was a strength. Terpstra, an expert in mechanical engineering and product development, built the first prototype with Santini in late 2011. By early 2012, FOX had ordered 50 units for the upcoming season. This success gave birth to Klover Products, Inc. in 2012. The company has then become one of the leading manufacturers of professional parabolic microphones, supplying major networks. Six years later, Terpstra and his wife, Diane, assumed full ownership of the company.

Terpstra shares that traditional audio engineers usually think that a parabolic microphone needs to be at least 30 inches in diameter to function effectively. This belief was based on the physics of electromagnetic waves, which behave differently from sound waves. Electromagnetic waves (like those used in satellite dishes) are transverse waves.

"Electromagnetic waves move perpendicular to their direction of travel like a jump rope being flicked up and down. Sound waves are pressure waves. They travel through the air like a Slinky being pushed and pulled. The problem is that many engineers incorrectly apply the wrong type of wave theory to sound, and therefore they assume smaller parabolic microphones wouldn't work," Terpstra explains.

Indeed, Terpstra's outside-the-box thinking led to breakthroughs. He states: "If I could stand in front of a room full of audio engineers, the first thing I'd say is: Forget what you think you know about parabolic microphones because a lot of it may not be correct. We've been able to help people in ways that traditional thinking would have dismissed outright. True innovation comes from being willing to challenge assumptions and explore possibilities others overlook."

Klover Products continues to grow, and innovation remains its top priority. It's always pushing boundaries and is currently developing a next-generation model that would isolate sound from a speaker while minimizing interference from surrounding noise, like PA speakers. Ultimately, the company is only getting started in its mission of setting new standards for clarity, precision, and innovation.