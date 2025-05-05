Trump administration Education Secretary Linda McMahon became the subject of vitriol after posting about Teacher Appreciation Week while assisting the Trump administration with dismantling the Department of Education.

McMahon took to social media Monday with a video of herself voicing an appreciation for the nation's teachers.

"I think teaching is one of the most noble professions," McMahon said in the video. "I'd just like to take a moment to say 'thank you' to all of our teachers, all over our country."

Social media users quickly took to the replies of McMahon's post to point out the incompatibility of her message and the Trump administration's goals of reducing the department's power.

"Hey hypocrite - give Teachers the RAISE they deserve instead of cutting billions of $$ that support teachers," wrote one user.

"Says the lady cutting the Department of Education, cutting money for mental health programs in schools and doesn't know the difference between AI and steak sauce..." another commented.

"A thank you, as you destroy the Dept. of Education," said one user.

"Disingenuous much? Karen?" another wrote.

Since assuming office, President Donald Trump has turned his efforts towards dismantling the Department of Education, with McMahon playing a significant role in "reorienting" what remains of the department.

An executive order signed by the president in March ordered the education secretary "to the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law, take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority over education to the States and local communities."

