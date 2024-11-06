Election History Made As Two Black Women Will Serve in the Senate Together for First Time
In a historic first, voters have elected two Black women to serve together in the U.S. Senate when they are sworn in on January 3, 2025.
Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) and Maryland Rep. Angela Alsobrooks (D) won their respective races on Tuesday, doubling the number of Black women elected to the Senate from two to four, per The Guardian.
Both politicians continue making history in their careers as Rochester was the first woman and first Black person to represent Delaware in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Alsobrooks was voted Maryland's first Black senator.
Rochester seemingly predicted this outcome when she tweeted in August, "In the words of my friend @AlsobrooksForMD — 'Soon, we'll call each other Sister Senators'"
Originally published by Latin Times
