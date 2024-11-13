Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who often sparred with Donald Trump's first administration is mocking the incoming president's picks to run a new Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump named multi-billionaire Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy were selected to head the proposed federal agency.

Warren took to X to react.

"The Office of Government Efficiency is off to a great start with split leadership: two people to do the work of one person," she wrote.

"Yeah, this seems REALLY efficient."

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 13, 2024

Tesla owner Elon Musk, one of the world's richest men, played a role in Trump's winning campaign.

Ramaswamy is a former GOP rival for the nomination who became a supporter.

The were selected to bring private sector backgrounds to address public fiscal policy.

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump said in announcing their nominations.

Critics have raised concerns about conflicts of interest issues, especially since Musk, owner of SpaceX and Starlink, has large government contracts.

Warren drew ire from Donald Trump during his first administration for her pointed attacks on his policies.

She appears ready to continue the pattern for his return to the White House.

Warren has already accused Trump of breaking the law for failing to sign an ethics agreement as part of his presidential transition. She helped draft a law that required it to gain access to government briefings and undergo background checks.