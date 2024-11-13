Elizabeth Warren Mocks Trump's Government Efficiency Picks Of Musk And Ramaswamy: 'Two People To Do The Work Of One Person'
The Massachusetts Democrat sparred with Donald Trump during his first term
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who often sparred with Donald Trump's first administration is mocking the incoming president's picks to run a new Department of Government Efficiency.
Trump named multi-billionaire Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy were selected to head the proposed federal agency.
Warren took to X to react.
"The Office of Government Efficiency is off to a great start with split leadership: two people to do the work of one person," she wrote.
"Yeah, this seems REALLY efficient."
Tesla owner Elon Musk, one of the world's richest men, played a role in Trump's winning campaign.
Ramaswamy is a former GOP rival for the nomination who became a supporter.
The were selected to bring private sector backgrounds to address public fiscal policy.
"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump said in announcing their nominations.
Critics have raised concerns about conflicts of interest issues, especially since Musk, owner of SpaceX and Starlink, has large government contracts.
Warren drew ire from Donald Trump during his first administration for her pointed attacks on his policies.
She appears ready to continue the pattern for his return to the White House.
Warren has already accused Trump of breaking the law for failing to sign an ethics agreement as part of his presidential transition. She helped draft a law that required it to gain access to government briefings and undergo background checks.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
How China's Censorship Machine Worked To Block News Of Deadly Attack
-
Surfboards With Bright Lights Could Deter Shark Attacks - Researchers
-
Nations To Submit Boosted Climate Plans: What's At Stake?
-
China's Largest Air Show Takes Off With Fighter Jets, Attack Drones
-
Bees Help Tackle Elephant-human Conflict In Kenya
-
Peru's Chancay: China's Megaport Of Entry To South America
-
'I Live In Hope': A Channel Drama Survivor's Search For Missing Dad
-
Syrians, Iraqis Archive IS Jail Crimes In Virtual Museum
-
Two Months On, Post-Olympic Blues Grip Paris
-
A 'Jungle': Rome's Teeming Jail Lays Bare Italy's Prison Ills