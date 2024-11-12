Elizabeth Warren
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) departs after speaking on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has criticized president-elect Donald Trump for failing to sign an ethics agreement as part of his presidential transition.

It is something required under a law she helped draft.

Warren took to X to air her grievances against Trump, namely about how his failure to sign the ethics pledge is holding up the transition.

Trump's team is late to sign several transition-related agreements, including those required to access government briefings.

These agreements, including an ethics pledge mandated by the Presidential Transition Act, were due in September and October, CNN reported.

Delaying the agreements means Trump's team has missed critical deadlines to read classified information and obtain security clearances.

The White House chief of staff Jeff Zients reportedly reached out to the Trump administration and emphasized its commitment to "lead an orderly transition."

Trump's team said the documents will be signed but it is currently focusing on selecting Cabinet members and other appointments.

Read more
Donald trump