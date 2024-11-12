Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has criticized president-elect Donald Trump for failing to sign an ethics agreement as part of his presidential transition.

It is something required under a law she helped draft.

Warren took to X to air her grievances against Trump, namely about how his failure to sign the ethics pledge is holding up the transition.

Donald Trump and his transition team are already breaking the law.



I would know because I wrote the law.



Incoming presidents are required to prevent conflicts of interest and sign an ethics agreement.



This is what illegal corruption looks like. https://t.co/JJjJ59DgB5 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 11, 2024

Trump's team is late to sign several transition-related agreements, including those required to access government briefings.

These agreements, including an ethics pledge mandated by the Presidential Transition Act, were due in September and October, CNN reported.

Delaying the agreements means Trump's team has missed critical deadlines to read classified information and obtain security clearances.

The White House chief of staff Jeff Zients reportedly reached out to the Trump administration and emphasized its commitment to "lead an orderly transition."

Trump's team said the documents will be signed but it is currently focusing on selecting Cabinet members and other appointments.