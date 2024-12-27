Elon Musk Defends Hiring Overseas Workers for Tech Jobs By Agreeing With Tweet Calling Americans 'Retarded': 'Pretty Much Sums It Up'
"Are you on drugs?" one X user asked in response to Musk's comment
Elon Musk continues to stir up controversy, most recently by responding to an "eye-opening" X post that defended hiring overseas workers for tech jobs because Americans are "retarded."
"So basically the right split into two factions, tech right and right right, and the tech right is like 'hey we need h-1b visa people to do the jobs,' and the right right was like 'no you need to hire americans,' and the tech right is like 'but you guys are retarded,' and the right right is like 'well you don't train us,' and the tech right is like 'you can't outtrain being retarded,' and while all this was going on we learned some people *really* don't like Indians," X user @AutismCapital tweeted on Dec. 26, 2024.
"That pretty much sums it up," Musk responded in a comment. "This was eye-opening."
Musk's comments came after the tech billionaire defended the H-1B skilled-worker visa program, which allows U.S. universities and tech companies to hire talent from anywhere in the world.
It's also a program President-elect Donald Trump plans on restricting when he takes office next month, according to NPR.
MAGA supporters on X were livid with Musk's endorsement of the post.
"Ah yes calling us all retarded. Great job Elon. Trump isn't even inaugurated and the base hates you," X user @plzbepatient declared.
"You just agreed with a post calling Americans retarded. Are you on drugs? This is absurd," another added.
