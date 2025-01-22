Musk's DOGE Goes After the Penny: 'Costs Over 3 Cents'
According to the executive order that established DOGE, its formal purpose is to "modernize federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity."
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, is questioning the penny costing 3 cents to make.
DOGE's role in the Trump administration is to reduce wasteful spending and eliminate unnecessary regulations, according the White House.
DOGE's official account on X shared figures that U.S. taxpayers pay more than $179 to produce pennies.
The Mint produced more than 4.5 billion pennies in 2023 and they make up around 40% of all of the coins produced for circulation.
"Penny (or 3 cents!) for your thoughts," the post concluded.
Musk's post, which was reshared 3.5K and earned 25,000 likes, was viewed by 1.7 million people.
The post received more than 1,000 comments.
"The penny does have its place in the monetary system and is needed," said a user named Reckless.
"The gov earns those $.03 back many times over during the life of that penny," explained Paris Vega.
"Why do we have a 40% turnover rate on pennies," asked a commenter named Sammy El.
"End the penny," Andy Froemel said.
"So bullish," a user named Ant said.
Only Congress--not a non-federal executive department--can end the penny by passing a law that removes it from circulation and instructing the U.S. Mint to cease making it.
