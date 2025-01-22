KEY POINTS Trump said Stargate is 'the largest AI infrastructure project by far in history'

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced Stargate, the largest artificial intelligence infrastructure project in the country that will see $500 billion in investments into the American economy and is expected to create up to 100,000 jobs.

Trump made the big announcement Tuesday night, saying AI titan OpenAI, Japanese investment holding company SoftBank, and cloud and AI giant Oracle are working on the venture.

What is Stargate?

According to the president, Stargate is "the largest AI infrastructure project by far in history, and it's all taking place right here in America."

Trump noted how competition around AI is speeding up. As has been the case over the years, China is one of the top competitors, but other western nations are also picking up speed and Trump seeks to lead the entire race.

🚨 BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump announces the formation of 'Stargate,' the largest AI infrastructure project in American history



This project will invest $500 BILLION into the U.S. economy and create over 100,000 American jobs.



PROMISES MADE. PROMISES KEPT. pic.twitter.com/xjkPLO6Oj0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 21, 2025

"It's great that you're all coming together. That's a massive group of talent and money," Trump said of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, and Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison.

"At least" $500 billion will be invested into the giant project, Trump said, and "almost immediately," some 100,000 jobs will be created under the project.

In a statement following Trump's announcement, OpenAI revealed key details of the project:

$100 billion will immediately be deployed for the project;

SoftBank's Son will chair the project;

Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and OpenAI will be the key initial tech partners;

Infrastructure building will kick off immediately starting in Texas;

The initial equity funders are SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX;

SoftBank has the "financial responsibility" for the project;

OpenAI covers the "operational responsibility."

Elon Musk, Other X Users Raise Trust Issues

Responding to OpenAI's statement on X regarding Stargate, tech titan Elon Musk had this to say: "They don't actually have the money," suggesting that the project may not be able to cover the massive funds needed to complete the project. "SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority," he added.

They don’t actually have the money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2025

For other X users, money is not just the issue. "Giving Altman partial control of $500 billion for AI is a terrible idea. He has no moral compass," said one user. He also argued that Son, whom Trump called his "friend," had poor investment judgment, specifically in SoftBank's WeWork funding.

Giving Altman partial control of $500 billion for AI is a terrible idea. He has no moral compass. And remember the judgement of Son who was bamboozled by Adam Neumann. This reads like a sci-fi B movie script. But it’s worse. — John Galt X (@jf168401) January 22, 2025

Once a very valuable startup, Adam Neumann's WeWork filed for bankruptcy after its office-sharing dreams failed to materialize. SoftBank was one of the startup's major investors.

Another user had similar sentiments, saying Altman is "a known bad actor and OpenAI's balance sheet is anemic," while SoftBank's fundraising strategies have been put into question following WeWork's collapse.

Is this a joke? Altman is a known bad actor and OpenAI’s balance sheet is anemic. And, Mr. SoftBank lost billions in the WeWork scam making it questionable that they can raise huge sums necessary. Also, what value does antiquated Oracle bring? I hope there’s a plan B or some… — Portia Kersten 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@portiakersten) January 22, 2025

The Justice for Suchir Balaji movement also said they were very concerned that the Trump government was "working with a company that might have murdered one of their whistleblowers."

Balaji was a former OpenAI employee who said his former employer violated U.S. copyright laws. The young engineer was found dead in his San Francisco apartment late in November, about a month after The New York Times featured his concerns in a profile. Authorities said at the time, there was no evidence of foul play in the initial investigation.

.@RaoPoornima, the mother of Suchir Balaji, the OpenAI whistleblower, says that her family does have concerns that @sama was named head of the transition team for San Francisco's new Mayor, and could be affecting the investigation into Suchir's death. pic.twitter.com/yKbXvHl9pX — Derrick Broze (@DBrozeLiveFree) January 16, 2025

Balaji's mother, Rao Poornima, has asked for a comprehensive probe into his death, reiterating that the family doesn't believe Balaji took his own life. She has been advocating non-stop for federal assistance in her fight to know what happened in her son's apartment on the day he died.

Stargate has yet to respond to concerns about the project. Still, it is a trending topic on X for users, who are apparently divided over the news, given the president's support.