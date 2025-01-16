Billionaire Elon Musk had an intense reaction to being accused of cheating while playing a video game during a live stream, writing a series of infuriated posts directed towards another gamer who made the accusation.

Recently, Musk found himself engaged in a public feud with Twitch streamer Zack Hoyt, known on the platform as Asmongold, after he accused the Tesla founder of paying a third party to make progress in video game "Path to Exile 2" instead of playing it himself.

"There is no way he played that account. I'm sorry. I think he bought the account or somebody played it for him a hundred f**king percent," Asmongold said in a clip on YouTube.

Others pointed out that Musk's achievements within the game, such as his level 95 hardcore character, were incompatible with his style of gameplay. Despite having made such progress, Musk seemingly bumbled around the game's mechanics in confusion, with users pointing out his awkward map clicking and inability to identify high-value objects, reported Sportskeeda.

Musk then took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the accusations levied against him.

"Asmon behaves like a maverick 'independent,' but in reality has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything. He is not his own man," wrote Musk, firing back at Asmongold.

Asmon behaves like a maverick “independent”, but in reality has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything. He is not his own man. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2025

"I'm on hundreds of streams on YouTube/Twitch playing live with the world's best players," the billionaire continued. "No other way to say this, but, while Asmon IS good at caustic commentary and making fun of people, he is NOT good at video games."

I’m on hundreds of streams on YouTube/Twitch playing live with the world’s best players.



No other way to say this, but, while Asmon IS good at caustic commentary and making fun of people, he is NOT good at video games 🤷‍♂️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2025

The billionaire also tried to attack the Twitch streamer by exposing direct messages between the two in which Asmongold admits that his editors largely operate his clip YouTube channel, a move which users pointed out went against X's terms of service, the app Musk owns.

Musk then proceeded to unfollow Asmongold. "This guy has lost his f***ing mind. I've never been more sure he's a cheater," one user said sharing photos of the exchanges.

This guy has lost his fucking mind. I’ve never been more sure he’s a cheater pic.twitter.com/9GVP644Q3j — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) January 16, 2025

"He's probably not happy about the PoE video. He'll get over it. Listen, it was so obvious! You cannot get mad at me for bringing this up," Asmongold said in response. "Everybody was talking about this! Come on, man! Come on!"

Originally published by Latin Times.