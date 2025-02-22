After witnessing what he described as the left's efforts to suppress free speech and personal freedoms, Elon Musk said he had no choice but to embrace the MAGA movement.

Musk, billionaire entrepreneur and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), discussed the public shift in his political views at CPAC 2025 on Thursday.

Elon Musk: I wasn't really interested in politics, but at a certain point I had no choice.



"I would say I was politically neutral for quite a while, leaning a little Democrat," Musk told the audience in Washington, D.C. "But then, there was this whole cancel culture, trying to stop freedom of speech and infringe upon people's personal freedoms."

Musk argued that progressive policies have increasingly sought "state control of what you say" and the removal of Second Amendment rights, which he sees as a direct attack on individual liberties.

"We just need to restore the fundamental elements of what made America great, which is freedom and opportunity," he said.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO insisted that his focus had always been on innovation and productivity rather than politics. However, he claimed the left's overreach forced him to take a stand.

"I really just wanted to do useful things, provide products and services that are good," Musk explained. "I wasn't really that interested in being political. It's just that, at a certain point, there was no choice."

Musk's commitment to the First Amendment has faced scrutiny since he purchased Twitter, now renamed X, and made sweeping changes to how content is amplified and moderated on the site. He has also been accused of taking selective punitive action on the accounts of personal or political adversaries, with opponents accusing him of violating his alleged commitment to free speech.

Criticism hasn't deterred the fervor of Musk's fans, who cheered wildly at CPAC, and can be found under every X post he writes, hailing his efforts to protect freedom.

Originally published on Latin Times