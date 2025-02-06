Mark Zuckerberg's unfavorable rating tops Elon Musk's and President Donald Trump's, according to a new poll.

The Meta CEO, who has taken very public steps to curry favor with the Trump administration, has a 56% unfavorable rating, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Economist/You Gov.

Musk, who's been rampaging through the federal bureaucracy as head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency since the election, has an unfavorable rating of 49%, the survey, taken between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4, found.

Americans have a divided view of Trump - 48% see him unfavorably and 48% see him favorably.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Kennedy scion and nominee to head up Health and Human Services, has a 40% unfavorability rating and a 44% favorability rating among the group of 18 people, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and rapper Kendrick Lamar, on the survey's list.

Singer Taylor Swift has the highest favorability rating of the group with 53%.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont, follows close behind the "Anti-Hero" singer at 46%.

But Trump, who returned to the White House on Jan. 20, has a slight edge on how Americans think he's handling the job as president so far.

Forty-six percent give him a positive job approval rating while 44% don't - with 38% saying they "strongly disapprove" compared to 30% who "strongly approve."

Zuckerberg, who attended Trump's inauguration with other tech moguls like Musk and Amazon's Jeff Bezos, made headlines last week when Meta settled a lawsuit Trump filed in 2021 after he was suspended from Facebook and Instagram for $25 million.

The tech titan also dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after November's election and has lavished praise on the new administration.

"We now have a U.S. administration that is proud of our leading companies. That prioritizes American technology winning. And that will defend our values and interests abroad. And I am optimistic about the progress and innovation that this can unlock," he said last month. "I think that this is the most exciting and dynamic that I have ever seen our industry."