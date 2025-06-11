Social media users are badgering billionaire Elon Musk about posts he when feuding with President Donald Trump, particularly ones linking the president to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Musk took to social media early Wednesday morning to announce that he went to extremes with some of his posts about the 47th president, and that he wished he had not done so.

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote.

Social media users rapidly took to the replies of Musk's post to ask if he was talking about the posts he made implicating Trump in the Epstein case.

"So did you lie about him being on the Epstein list? Or, are you covering for someone on the Epstein list?" asked one.

"Notice, he didn't deny what he said. He just regrets saying it," said another.

"Did you lie or do you just not mind that he is a predator?" asked one user.

"The Epstein Files are protected once more..." one dismayed user wrote.

In a now-deleted post initially published last Thursday, Musk claimed that Trump's name had been included in the Epstein files and further alluded to the president's involvement with Epstein.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," he wrote. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

Musk further stated that he would only agree to apologize to the 47th president "as soon as there is a full dump of the Epstein files," on Friday, in a post that has also since been deleted.

"That's called 'old news.' That's been old news. That has been talked about for years. Even Epstein's lawyer said I had nothing to do with it -- it's old news," Trump said in an interview with NBC News on Saturday.

