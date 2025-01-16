Elon Musk took to X to share GIFs from the movie "Step Brothers," comparing himself and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to the film's two main characters after Bezos's space company, Blue Origin, successfully launched its first rocket into orbit.

On Thursday, the Amazon founder's space company Blue Origin oversaw a successful maiden launch of its first rocket, New Glenn, from Cape Canaveral station in Florida.

Many have pointed out that the success of Bezos's launch seemingly pits the two billionaires against each other. Both are working toward the lofty goal of privatizing the space industry, which would include running private space stations and private trips to the moon.

However, Musk seemingly attempted to dispel rumors of rivalry with humorous posts to his social media app, X, in which he compares himself and Bezos to the cast of the iconic comedy.

"Actual footage of @ElonMusk & @JeffBezos at the Catalina Wine Mixer," he wrote alongside a clip from the movie.

"Step Brothers is the perfect meme for @JeffBezos & me," he wrote alongside another clip in which the two characters declare that they just became "best friends".

Step Brothers is the perfect meme for @JeffBezos & me 🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/3IxOmdo0fU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2025

Musk also reposted a photo taken of him and Bezos at dinner together over ten years ago, a meeting where the two reportedly discussed their ambitions for the space industry, including the idea of reusable rockets.

"Wow, a lot has happened in 21 years!" Musk wrote.

Wow, a lot has happened in 21 years! https://t.co/QNoOWuIfLP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2025

Musk also offered words of encouragement to Bezos after the latter took to social media to announce the successful launch of his company's first rocket.

"Well done, @JeffBezos, and the Blue Origin team!" wrote Musk.

Originally published by Latin Times.