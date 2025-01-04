Elon Musk on Saturday called President Joe Biden's announcement that he will award billionaire Democrat donor George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom a "travesty."

"A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom," the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla wrote on X, the social media platform he owns.

Musk, who will head up a government reform committee in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, linked his posting to an interview in which Musk explained his feelings about Soros.

"In my opinion, he fundamentally hates humanity," Musk said on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast in 2023.

"He's doing things that erode the fabric of civilization. You know, getting DAs elected who refuse to prosecute crime," the world's richest man said, referring to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Musk, who contributed more than $270 million to Donald Trump's successful presidential campaign in 2024, also commented in the interview on Soros' decades-long contributions to Democratic candidates and causes.

"The lowest value for money is a presidential race," Musk said. "Then next lowest value for money is a Senate race, then a Congress. But once you get to sort of city and state district attorneys, the value [is] extremely good. Soros realized that you don't actually need to change the laws. You just need to change how they're enforced."

Biden announced that he would be awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to Soros, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, rock singer Bono, actor Michael J. Fox, Los Angeles Lakers' great "Magic" Johnson and others at a ceremony at the White House on Saturday.

The announcement from the White House described Soros, who is a longtime target of Republicans' ire, as an investor, philanthropist and founder of the Open Society Foundations.

"Through his network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education and social justice," the White House said.

Originally published by Latin Times