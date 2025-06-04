A Republican Representative has called billionaire Elon Musk's sentiments towards the GOP spending bill "unhelpful", further stating that Musk's criticism was "disappointing" for the party.

Kentucky Representative James Comer appeared on the Fox News show Mornings with Maria in conversation with host Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday, where he talked about Musk's censure of the bill.

"I want to support President Trump and his agenda. The big, beautiful bill is that. So it's disappointing that Elon Musk said what he said. It wasn't helpful. But at the end of the day, I don't think it's going to sway very much influence," said Representative Comer.

"We're focused on passing President Trump's agenda. I'm confident that there are enough Senators that will pass that bill out of the Senate and hopefully we can agree to the changes they make, and get President Trump his first major legislative victory of his second term," he continued.

Social media users promptly took to online platforms to criticize Comer for seemingly expecting helpfulness from Musk's criticism.

"Maybe if you passed better bills, Elon Musk wouldn't have any issues," said one user.

"It's disappointing that someone pointed out true things about our bill we didn't read," mocked another.

"So is he wrong? He's trying to get your attention," wrote a third user.

"Disagreement is fine but silencing valid concerns helps no one. Let's debate, not dismiss," said a fourth user.

"Wasn't helpful to WHO?!?!" questioned a fifth.

Musk took to his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), on Tuesday and posted some intense criticism of the bill.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," wrote the world's wealthiest man. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," the Tesla CEO wrote.

Originally published on Latin Times