Elon Musk Wields Milei-Gifted Chainsaw As Ex Grimes Goes Public With Child's 'Medical Crisis'
Tech billionaire Elon Musk attended Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland Thursday where he was seen wielding a chainsaw on-stage with Argentine President Javier Milei.
"Viva la libertad, carajo," was engraved in the custom-made chainsaw that was gifted to the Tesla CEO by Milei. The sentence, when loosely translated, means "Long live freedom, damn it!"
As per Milei's office, the chainsaw he gave to the billionaire and close advisor to the U.S. president is a "replica of the chainsaw that he [Milei] has in his office." Musk called it "the chainsaw of bureaucracy."
Musk and Milei – Two Peas in a Pod
Notably, Milei is known for brandishing a chainsaw at his campaign rallies before he became president in 2023, as a sign of his drive to implement his goal of slashing the Argentine government which he believed was too large.
Musk, as the leader of the unofficial U.S. government unit the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has had similar takes on large governments and has helped U.S. President Donald Trump cut down not just federal spending but also the size of the federal government.
The SpaceX founder has also repeatedly promoted Milei's stances by sharing bits of his speeches on social media, further indicating that he shares the same sentiments regarding government downsizing.
Musk is known for his stage antics that were especially highlighted during the Trump rallies last year. However, Thursday's stage display came at around the same time singer Grimes, Musk's former on-and-off partner, went public regarding her child's "medical crisis" that the tech titan supposedly "ignored."
Did Elon Musk Ignore Calls From Grimes?
Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, took to X Thursday to urge Musk to respond to her concerns regarding "our child's medical crisis." Grimes shares three children with the X owner.
"I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention," she wrote.
About an hour later, she replied to a commenter to provide more details about the issue, saying Musk "won't respond to texts, call, or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond asap," she said.
One X user pointed out that Grimes was being "shadowbanned" on the platform, which refers to temporary bans on the platform that decreases a specific account's reach.
Later in the day, Grimes said she was deleting her posts addressed to Musk "because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids."
Grimes deleted her initial posts, but many X users already took screenshots and shared the posts across the platform.
X Users Call Out DOGE Chief, And Grimes Too
Many in the comments section of Grimes's post about deleting her initial posts about the matter expressed solidarity with the Canadian singer, and others called out Musk.
Some said the multi-billionaire should put his family and kids before anything else, but others also called out Grimes for hanging their dirty laundry for the world to see.
Others were kinder, wishing better parenting solutions between the exes in the future.
Musk, who has been quite busy in recent days due to his work with DOGE, has yet to officially comment on the matter. Since Grimes posted about the matter, Musk has only been tweeting about his AI startup's latest model Grok 3 and other DOGE-related activities.
