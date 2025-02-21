KEY POINTS Musk wielded the chainsaw at the CPAC stage, seemingly to reiterate his goal of downsizing the US government

Milei has also wielded a chainsaw during campaign to symbolize his mission of cutting down the government

Grimes told X users that Musk had been 'ignoring' her messages and calls about their child who needed medical attention

Grimes later deleted her posts after X users pointed out the posts were being 'shadowbanned' on the platform

Tech billionaire Elon Musk attended Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland Thursday where he was seen wielding a chainsaw on-stage with Argentine President Javier Milei.

"Viva la libertad, carajo," was engraved in the custom-made chainsaw that was gifted to the Tesla CEO by Milei. The sentence, when loosely translated, means "Long live freedom, damn it!"

As per Milei's office, the chainsaw he gave to the billionaire and close advisor to the U.S. president is a "replica of the chainsaw that he [Milei] has in his office." Musk called it "the chainsaw of bureaucracy."

🚨 LMAO! Elon Musk just paraded around the stage at CPAC with a chainsaw given to him by Javier Milei 🤣



"THIS IS THE CHAINSAW FOR BUREAUCRACY!" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NcL2f22xjO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 20, 2025

Musk and Milei – Two Peas in a Pod

Notably, Milei is known for brandishing a chainsaw at his campaign rallies before he became president in 2023, as a sign of his drive to implement his goal of slashing the Argentine government which he believed was too large.

Musk, as the leader of the unofficial U.S. government unit the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has had similar takes on large governments and has helped U.S. President Donald Trump cut down not just federal spending but also the size of the federal government.

El Presidente Javier Milei se reunió en Estados Unidos con el empresario y Director del Departamento de Eficiencia Gubernamental, Elon Musk, a quien le regaló una réplica de la motosierra que tiene en su despacho. pic.twitter.com/pdOE9JyomV — Oficina del Presidente (@OPRArgentina) February 20, 2025

The SpaceX founder has also repeatedly promoted Milei's stances by sharing bits of his speeches on social media, further indicating that he shares the same sentiments regarding government downsizing.

Musk is known for his stage antics that were especially highlighted during the Trump rallies last year. However, Thursday's stage display came at around the same time singer Grimes, Musk's former on-and-off partner, went public regarding her child's "medical crisis" that the tech titan supposedly "ignored."

Did Elon Musk Ignore Calls From Grimes?

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, took to X Thursday to urge Musk to respond to her concerns regarding "our child's medical crisis." Grimes shares three children with the X owner.

"I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention," she wrote.

About an hour later, she replied to a commenter to provide more details about the issue, saying Musk "won't respond to texts, call, or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond asap," she said.

One X user pointed out that Grimes was being "shadowbanned" on the platform, which refers to temporary bans on the platform that decreases a specific account's reach.

Later in the day, Grimes said she was deleting her posts addressed to Musk "because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids."

I am deleting them now because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids. — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) February 20, 2025

Grimes deleted her initial posts, but many X users already took screenshots and shared the posts across the platform.

X Users Call Out DOGE Chief, And Grimes Too

Many in the comments section of Grimes's post about deleting her initial posts about the matter expressed solidarity with the Canadian singer, and others called out Musk.

Girl get a lawyer and full custody. You shouldn’t need his permission to take your kids to a doctor and get them life saving medical attention. He doesn’t care about anyone but himself. — 𝓔𝓶 💫 (@emkenobi) February 20, 2025

I mean it’s going to be a media circus anyway, they were screenshotted by thousands immediately and reshared. Deleting them makes it look like he told you to — Warge (@McMOGin) February 21, 2025

Some said the multi-billionaire should put his family and kids before anything else, but others also called out Grimes for hanging their dirty laundry for the world to see.

It’s sad when the women in the man’s life turn on him when he has the world on his shoulders. — Scamander River (@Scamanderriver) February 21, 2025

Others were kinder, wishing better parenting solutions between the exes in the future.

I’m sorry that you have to deal with this Claire. I hope things change and you have an easy parenting situation in the future. — K (@KimberlyMariey) February 20, 2025

Musk, who has been quite busy in recent days due to his work with DOGE, has yet to officially comment on the matter. Since Grimes posted about the matter, Musk has only been tweeting about his AI startup's latest model Grok 3 and other DOGE-related activities.