Musk Joined by 3 of His Children for Meeting With India's Prime Minister Amid Trump's Absence
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Musk and his young entourage at Blair House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday
India's Prime Minister was greeted in Washington D.C. Thursday by Elon Musk and three of his children in place of President Donald Trump.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Musk and his young entourage at Blair House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, where they discussed space, mobility, technology and governance. Modi's two-day visit to the U.S. marks his first since Trump returned to the White House last month.
PM Modi shared glimpses of the meeting on Musk's social media platform, X, describing it as a "very good" discussion.
"We discussed various issues, including those [Musk] is passionate about, such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation," Modi wrote, adding that he highlighted India's ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency in governance.
Musk, who has been appointed head of the newly established U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is reportedly engaged in discussions about bringing Starlink's satellite broadband services to India, though details remain undisclosed. The meeting took place in the absence of President Trump, who is expected to meet Modi separately amid tensions over Trump's recent trade tariff threats against India, China and Brazil.
Musk's four-year-old son, X—one of 12 children Musk has fathered with three different women—recently made headlines for his appearance at a press conference in the oval office, where he amused onlookers by appearing to shush Trump. The inclusion of Musk's young children in official government business is unusual, as is much about Musk's unique role as "special government employee."
