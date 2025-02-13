India's Prime Minister was greeted in Washington D.C. Thursday by Elon Musk and three of his children in place of President Donald Trump.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Musk and his young entourage at Blair House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, where they discussed space, mobility, technology and governance. Modi's two-day visit to the U.S. marks his first since Trump returned to the White House last month.

Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India's efforts towards reform and furthering 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.' pic.twitter.com/7xNEqnxERZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

PM Modi shared glimpses of the meeting on Musk's social media platform, X, describing it as a "very good" discussion.

"We discussed various issues, including those [Musk] is passionate about, such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation," Modi wrote, adding that he highlighted India's ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency in governance.

Musk, who has been appointed head of the newly established U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is reportedly engaged in discussions about bringing Starlink's satellite broadband services to India, though details remain undisclosed. The meeting took place in the absence of President Trump, who is expected to meet Modi separately amid tensions over Trump's recent trade tariff threats against India, China and Brazil.

Musk's four-year-old son, X—one of 12 children Musk has fathered with three different women—recently made headlines for his appearance at a press conference in the oval office, where he amused onlookers by appearing to shush Trump. The inclusion of Musk's young children in official government business is unusual, as is much about Musk's unique role as "special government employee."

Originally published by Latin Times.