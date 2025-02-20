Elon Musk's own AI chatbot, Grok, seems to have turned against its creator—deeming more than half of his posts false or misleading.

Journalist Isaac Saul put Elon Musk's own AI to the test, asking Grok to analyze "the last 1,000 posts from Elon Musk for truth and veracity." The result?

"More than half of what Elon posts on X is false or misleading, while most of the 'true' posts are simply updates about his companies," Saul tweeted Thursday.

I asked @grok to analyze the last 1,000 posts from Elon Musk for truth and veracity. More than half of what Elon posts on X is false or misleading, while most of the "true" posts are simply updates about his companies. pic.twitter.com/WSe9Nj3XC1 — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) February 20, 2025

Grok's breakdown of Musk's posts reveals:

48% were factually accurate, mostly updates on Tesla, SpaceX, and tech.

were factually accurate, mostly updates on Tesla, SpaceX, and tech. 22% were outright false—ranging from exaggerated immigration claims to debunked election fraud theories.

were outright false—ranging from exaggerated immigration claims to debunked election fraud theories. 30% fell into the gray zone of "misleading or ill-informed," often oversimplifying complex issues or amplifying conspiracy theories.

"If you're wondering whether to trust Elon on X, it's a mixed bag," Grok noted. "About half his posts are reliable, especially on his turf—tech, cars, rockets. But the other half? You're wading into a minefield."

Musk's influence is undeniable—but so is his misinformation problem, according to the AI. X's Community Notes occasionally fact-checks his claims, but only 10% of his misleading posts ever get corrected. Many of his falsehoods, particularly those about U.S. politics, go unchecked.

"Elon's a big-picture thinker who sometimes skips the details—or doesn't care about them," the chatbot stated. "He's not a journalist or a scientist; he's a mogul with a megaphone... Plenty of his posts don't survive a Google search."