Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles sparked a new romance after being spotted kissing in Tokyo, Japan.

Styles has moved on from his ex, Olivia Wilde. In the videos obtained by Daily Mail, he was spotted kissing Ratajkowski passionately on the streets of Tokyo Saturday.

The outlet noted that they were seen dancing together before standing beside a silver van to kiss. It added that the singer and the model-actress shared several passionate kisses on the street and appeared not to care who saw them while in full view of onlookers.

Styles was wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants. Ratajkowkski sported a black and pink jacket and a long black skirt.

They have started following each other on Instagram. However, they haven't interacted with each other on the social media app.

The outlet noted that the former One Direction singer is in Japan for his Love On Tour series of worldwide gigs.

Earlier this month, an anonymous source told Mirror that Styles had moved on from Wilde with someone else. However, the mystery lady was not named.

"Harry is seeing someone. He's going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia," the tipster said. "But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it's early days, things seem to be going well."

Styles and Wilde split in November 2022. According to sources, the decision was "very amicable" and it was due to their respective careers and priorities.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source told People. "They're still very close friends."

"Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski was previously linked to Pete Davidson. However, their romance didn't last long.

"Their fling has moved into the friends zone," an anonymous source told Page Six, adding that it was "fine with both of them."

Another tipster told Entertainment Tonight that they "have been doing their own things and were never serious" in December, just a month after sparking dating rumors.

"Emily finds Pete hysterical, and he thinks she's smoking hot," the source said, "but they've both been living their lives and not putting any pressure on anything."