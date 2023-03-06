KEY POINTS Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car accident Saturday evening, reports say

The comedian allegedly lost control of the car and ran into a fire hydrant

No one was injured in the incident

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills, California, over the weekend, according to reports.

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to People and Entertainment Tonight that officers responded at around 11 p.m. Saturday to an accident in which a car ran into a fire hydrant at the 600 block of Rodeo Drive.

Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police told People that the "Saturday Night Live" alum was in the car. However, he did not confirm whether Davidson was driving and whether Sui Wonders was a passenger.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the crash, that the "King of Staten Island" actor was behind the wheel of a Mercedes and was driving at a high speed through the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills.

Davidson reportedly lost control of the vehicle, hopped the curb, and slammed into a fire hydrant. The outlet reported that the vehicle also struck the side of a nearby home and caused damage.

TMZ published photos of the crash site, which showed damage on the side of a home and visible skid marks on the grass.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the outlet.

Drugs and alcohol were reportedly not involved, but an investigation is underway. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that no arrests were made immediately after the crash, and the couple was not cited.

Reps for Davidson and Sui Wonders did not respond to any of the outlets' requests for comment.

TMZ noted that earlier that same day, the comedian and the actress were photographed enjoying the beach together in Hawaii.

Sui Wonders and Davidson were first romantically linked in December 2022, after his brief romance with Emily Ratajkowski. The "Bodies Bodies Bodies" co-stars were spotted together on three separate occasions and were photographed hanging out at his New York City apartment.

However, at the time, Davidson's rep denied that the two stars were dating, telling TMZ that the comedian and Sui Wonders were "definitely not an item" and were just "great friends" after filming their horror flick.

But in January, Davidson and Sui Wonders fueled the dating rumors after they were seen snuggling up in a Brooklyn restaurant and were photographed holding hands during a date at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The couple was also photographed kissing and packing on the PDA during a romantic getaway in Hawaii in late January, Page Six noted.