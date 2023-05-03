KEY POINTS Emma Watson's net worth is estimated to be around $85 million

Despite having been on a nearly five-year hiatus from acting, Emma Watson still enjoys a multimillion-dollar fortune, thanks to the eight-film "Harry Potter" series.

The 33-year-old English actress has an estimated net worth of $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth (CNW).

Most of her wealth was amassed from her role as the clever and book-smart teenage wizard Hermione Granger, who is the best friend of the titular character played by Daniel Radcliffe and the love interest of Rupert Grint's Ron Weasley.

During the height of "Harry Potter," adapted from J.K. Rowling's best-selling novels of the same name, Watson reportedly earned about $15 million to $20 million per year in acting salary alone.

Watson, who was only 11 when the first movie was released in 2001, reportedly received more than $13 million in total for the first five "Harry Potter" films, including $4 million for 2007's "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix."

In 2009, she entered the top 10 of Forbes' list of Most Valuable Young Stars — ranking sixth — and was recognized as Hollywood's highest-paid female actress after making a total of $24.8 million that year, per CNW.

By 2010, Watson was worth an estimated $32 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She reportedly earned $30 million in total for the two-part finale, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1" and "Deathly Hallows Part 2," which were released in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

Watson's total pay reportedly amounted to about $62 million for the entire film series, including earlier movies "The Sorcerer's Stone," "Chamber of Secrets," "Prisoner of Azkaban," "Goblet of Fire," "Order of the Phoenix" and "Half-Blood Prince."

International Business Times could not independently verify this information. But CNW said that after adjusting for inflation, Watson had made around $70 million from her "Harry Potter" base salaries alone.

After the film series wrapped, she went on to star in movies of varying genres, including 2011's "My Week with Marilyn," 2012's "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," 2013's "The Bling Ring" and "This Is The End," 2014's "Noah," 2015's "Colonia" and "Regression," 2017's "The Circle" and live-action remake of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," and 2019's "Little Women."

Unnamed sources told THR that the actress was paid $3 million upfront to play "Beauty's" Belle. CNW reported that including performance bonuses, she took home $15 million in total for the movie.

Watson has also nabbed several awards and nominations, including People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Critic's Choice Awards, MTV Movie Awards and Saturn Awards. In 2014, she was named British Artist of the Year by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Aside from her acting salaries, Watson has earned millions of dollars from endorsement deals with luxury fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Lancôme, Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry.

Watson — a Brown University graduate with a degree in English literature — is also an advocate for women's rights.

She was appointed as the United Nations' U.N. Women goodwill ambassador and was named Ms. Foundation for Women's feminist celebrity of the year, both in 2014. She also ranked No. 26 on the 2015 Time 100 list of the world's most influential people.

Over the years, Watson has donated to several causes, including $1.4 million to the U.K. Justice and Equality Fund — a system that supports sexual harassment victims — and over $1 million to a rape crisis center in Ireland.

Watson stepped away from the limelight in recent years, with her last role being Meg March in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" adaptation, which was released in 2020.

In a recent interview with Financial Times, she revealed that she took an acting hiatus because she "wasn't very happy" with the profession.

"I think I felt a bit caged," Watson said. "The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?' It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn't get to be involved in the process."

She added that she was held "accountable in a way" that made her feel frustrated for not having a voice and a say.

The actress said she later realized that she "only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn't make me hate myself, 'Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better.'"

Watson, however, is not closing the door on acting. She is currently waiting for the "next right thing" where she doesn't need to change into "different faces and people" or "switch" to robot mode.