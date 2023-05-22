KEY POINTS Enhypen sold over 1 million album copies of "Dark Blood" on the first day of its release

Enhypen now joins BTS and Seventeen, among groups who sold 1 million copies at launch

The "Bite Me" music video accumulated 10 million views on YouTube within 24 hours

Enhypen has achieved a new historic milestone in its career.

The South Korean pop boy band — consisting of Jake, Jay, Heeseung, Sunoo, Sunghoon, Jungwon and Ni-Ki — released its fourth mini album, titled "Dark Blood," Monday, and it racked up over 1 million copies sold on its first day of release, according to data obtained by Twitter account @kchartsmaster.

Following this historic feat, Enhypen joins the likes of other Hybe Corporation artists, such as BTS, Seventeen, and Tomorrow x Together (TXT), among the K-pop boy groups who sold 1 million album copies within 24 hours. Enhypen was only bested by JYP Entertainment's Stray Kids, falling to rank No. 5 on South Korea's Hanteo charts.

In celebration of "Dark Blood," the seven-member group held a special showcase Monday night, streamed live on YouTube via Hybe Label's official page, Weverse Live, M2 and TikTok.

Enhypen performed most of its chart-topping hits, including "Drunk-Dazed," "Blessed-Curse," "Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)," "Shout Out" and "One In A Billion." But fans — known as Engenes — were treated with the group's performance of its newest tracks "Bite Me," "Karma" and "Bills," live for the first time.

"Dark Blood" features a total of six new songs, including "Fate," "Bite Me," "Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)," "Chaconne," "Bills" and "Karma," which were produced by several well-known producers in South Korea's music industry. Hybe Corporation chairman and BTS mastermind Bang Si-Hyuk — professionally known as Hitman Bang — also took part in the making of the album.

The main track, "Bite Me," was released alongside its official music video on YouTube. Currently, it's the No. 1 on the music giant's trending music and has already racked up a total of 10 million views.

The record, which features a vampire-themed storyline, has also received high praise from the fans, with some describing "Bite Me" as a masterpiece.

"Their voices and the choreography are great. It's a complete masterpiece," one fan wrote in the comments section on YouTube, while another commented, "I'm so proud of Enhypen. Thank you for giving us this masterpiece."

Another said, "I'm so proud of the guys, [it's] been an amazing [comeback]. I cannot say in words how wonderful their voices are and how they continue to improve. Excuse me, I'm going to start crying is that I love you very much."

"They never disappointed us, the song, the choreography, outfits, the [music video], everything is just so perfect?!??!," a fourth user wrote.

"The beat is contagious, the dancing is great, [and] the boys delivered everything with this comeback," a fifth fan said.

"Dark Blood" is currently streaming on music streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.