Enhypen is gearing up for the release of its fourth mini album, "Dark Blood," which is expected to hit the music streaming platforms on Monday at 6 p.m. KST.

The South Korean pop boy band — composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Ni-Ki, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jake, and Jay — is releasing new music that will center on a vampire-themed storyline inspired by the HYBE Corporation's hit webtoon "Dark Moon: The Blood Altar," according to local news outlet Naver.

"Dark Blood" will feature a six-song tracklist produced by well-known music producers in the country's music industry, including BTS mastermind Bang Si-Hyuk — professionally known as Hitman Bang. The record focuses on the themes of arrogance, curse, destiny and the aftermath of dealing with a "bite" of an immortal being.

Songs include "Fate," "Bite Me," "Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)," "Chaconne," "Bills" and "Karma."

The main track, "Bite Me," produced by Cirkut and Jason Evigan, would be released alongside its official music video via Hybe Label's YouTube account. Its sound would lean toward a more pop genre.

#ENHYPEN 'DARK BLOOD' SPECIAL SHOWCASE가 아래의 채널에서 오후 8시부터 생중계 됩니다

Watch 'DARK BLOOD SPECIAL SHOWCASE' LIVE here at 8:00PM (KST)



📢 HYBE LABELS YouTube - https://t.co/hDnaXQQrOa

📢 Weverse Live / M2 YouTube / TikTok #엔하이픈 #DARKBLOOD #BiteMe pic.twitter.com/AqkebY6v33 — ENHYPEN OFFICIAL (@ENHYPEN) May 22, 2023

The track will express the desire of a young boy upon realizing that "you" (the fans) and "I" (members of Enhypen) are bound by "blood." Members Heeseung and Ni-Ki participated in the production of the track as recording director and choreographer, respectively, per Naver.

In addition, the other tracks will continue to follow the story of the young boy, delivering different messages that resonate with sacrifices, suffering, love, reincarnation and destiny.

Enhypen previously released teasers and some snippets of the tracks, leading up to the group's most awaited comeback after 10 months since the release of its third mini album, "Manifesto: Day 1," and the recently concluded "Manifesto" world tour across cities in the U.S. and Asia.

The seven-member group, signed under HYBE's subsidiary agency BeLift Lab, is continuously making a name for itself despite having a rough start when it launched in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Enhypen became the fastest K-pop act to cross one billion total streams on Spotify, the first and only 4th generation K-pop group to top Billboard Japan's Hot 100 chart, and the youngest South Korean group to enter Billboard's Global 200 music chart, ranking No. 6 overall at the time. The group's first world tour, "Manifesto," ended on a high note as the members performed a three-night sold-out show at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

While waiting for the release of "Dark Blood," check out the teaser for "Bite Me" below.