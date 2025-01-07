Enron left the internet in an uproar after it unveiled a fake product launch of an egg-shaped nuclear reactor, dubbed The Egg, that's sparked a wave of social media jokes and memes.

The fake product launch, which took place in a published post on X, features two photos: one of the egg-shaped reactor and the other of Enron's fictional chief executive officer Connor Gaydos holding it.

An accompanying link on the X thread shows a five minute press video that spoofs Steve Jobs Apple launch.

"Today we launched The Enron Egg, the world's first micro-nuclear reactor made to power your home," read the post.

Today we launched The Enron Egg, the world's first micro-nuclear reactor made to power your home. #EPS2025 pic.twitter.com/4ps9aJSUxj — Enron (@Enron) January 6, 2025

The "uranium zirconium hydride reactor" comes with a "heavy water pump" and "24/7 monitoring by Enron's nuclear management facility" so it can power the devices in a home for at least a decade.

Needless to say, the device sparked a mountain of trolling on X.

"Enron egg when it hatches," one post said on X with a scene from the movie Alien.

Enron egg when it hatches: pic.twitter.com/eWudMnrj8G — What's Trending (@WTPlayBook) January 7, 2025

A user named Daniel, shared a meme with a scene from a movie showing a mutated baby merging from a man's stomach in response to the amount of radiation it would emit.

People with The Enron Egg in 2026 https://t.co/dmx1mWIrD6 pic.twitter.com/hNktPAvBe8 — Daniel (@DeFiDaniel) January 6, 2025

Another user named Garcia Capital, trolled the reactor's uranium core by sharing a post of an infant with glowing eyes.

My son absolutely LOVES his Enron Egg! pic.twitter.com/qLX11957Ro — Garcia Capital (@GarciaCap) January 6, 2025

A user referred to as Nobody Special rightfully dubbed the Egg as "satire."

Any similarity between the people who don't realize the Enron Egg video is satire and the $Oklo pumpers who've been up in my feed for the last 72 hours is purely coincidental. pic.twitter.com/2Bj1pj2kpa — Nobody Special (@JG_Nuke) January 6, 2025

Another user named properlygood trolled the reactor's launch, focusing on the radiation aspect it.

I've had an Enron egg for weeks now and I hardly notice the radiation.



Also me: https://t.co/Vz2SjPbiMX pic.twitter.com/hfOJhMPcPx — properlygood 💀🖤 (@properlygood) January 7, 2025

Enron's post has received 1.9K comments and 4.5K reposts on X since it was published yesterday, with over 27,000 users liking the comedic post.