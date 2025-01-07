Enron's Fake Product Launch of Mini Nuclear Reactor 'Enron Egg' Sparks Wave of Social Media Jokes, Memes
The satirical product launch came with a fake Enron CEO named Connor Gaydos
Enron left the internet in an uproar after it unveiled a fake product launch of an egg-shaped nuclear reactor, dubbed The Egg, that's sparked a wave of social media jokes and memes.
The fake product launch, which took place in a published post on X, features two photos: one of the egg-shaped reactor and the other of Enron's fictional chief executive officer Connor Gaydos holding it.
An accompanying link on the X thread shows a five minute press video that spoofs Steve Jobs Apple launch.
"Today we launched The Enron Egg, the world's first micro-nuclear reactor made to power your home," read the post.
The "uranium zirconium hydride reactor" comes with a "heavy water pump" and "24/7 monitoring by Enron's nuclear management facility" so it can power the devices in a home for at least a decade.
Needless to say, the device sparked a mountain of trolling on X.
"Enron egg when it hatches," one post said on X with a scene from the movie Alien.
A user named Daniel, shared a meme with a scene from a movie showing a mutated baby merging from a man's stomach in response to the amount of radiation it would emit.
Another user named Garcia Capital, trolled the reactor's uranium core by sharing a post of an infant with glowing eyes.
A user referred to as Nobody Special rightfully dubbed the Egg as "satire."
Another user named properlygood trolled the reactor's launch, focusing on the radiation aspect it.
Enron's post has received 1.9K comments and 4.5K reposts on X since it was published yesterday, with over 27,000 users liking the comedic post.
