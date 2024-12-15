A husband and wife duo are representing clients in two of the most prominent cases in the country.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, the attorney representing Luigi Mangione, is married to Marc Agnifilo, the lawyer representing Sean "P. Diddy" Combs in his criminal case.

Karen, a former Manhattan prosecutor turned defense attorney, has been hired to represent Mangione, accused of murdering UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione, 26, was arrested after a nationwide manhunt and is being held in a Pennsylvania jail after resisting extradition to New York, reported the Daily Beast.

Agnifilo served as chief assistant defense attorney from 2014 to 2021. Her legal acumen and familiarity with high-profile cases will be an asset to her defense strategy, reported the Daily Beast.

Angifilo's husband, Marc Agnifilo, is leading Diddy's criminal case. Diddy is accused of sexually assaulting 120 men and women.

Mangione's family, a wealthy, well-to-do unit in Maryland, are "devastated" by his arrest in the connection of Thompson's murder, the family said in an official statement.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and found with a ghost gun and manifesto related to the shooting in his possession.

Mangione has become viewed as a vigilante against the healthcare industry, spurring countless of memes online, with the Washington Post referring to the online phenomenon as "the meme-ification of an accused killer."

Retailers are profiting off of Mangione's influence. The anti-insurance industry book linked to Thompson's murder sold out after surging to the top of the Best Seller list on Amazon. And online stores such as Etsy, TikTok Shop and eBay saw a surge in merchandise sales celebrating Thompson's assassination.

