Enron has fully embraced its parody status, unveiling a comedic product called the "Enron Egg," a fictional micro-nuclear reactor.

The Enron Egg is marketed as a fictional at-home nuclear reactor, playing on the infamous history of the Enron Corporation. The announcement, made on Jan. 6 via an X post, is the latest in a series of playful moves by the revived brand.

Today we launched The Enron Egg, the world's first micro-nuclear reactor made to power your home. #EPS2025 pic.twitter.com/4ps9aJSUxj — Enron (@Enron) January 6, 2025

The extravagant launch video featured a fictional CEO, Connor Gaydos, who humorously claimed that the reactor could power homes for a decade.

In a five-minute video, Gaydos claimed that the Enron Egg, "the world's first at-home nuclear reactor," would revolutionize the power, independence, and freedom industries, USA Today reported.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have harnessed the power of the atom," Gaydos said. "Introducing the Enron Egg, the world's first micro-nuclear reactor for residential suburban use."

Meet The Enron Egg, the world's first at-home nuclear reactor. Watch the historic reveal. pic.twitter.com/VUHbuuBwjA — Enron (@Enron) January 6, 2025

He also joked about collaborating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to distribute the devices, adding to the absurdity of the presentation.

Public documents show that the Arkansas-based company, which purchased the Enron trademark, is owned by Gaydos, who co-created the satirical "Birds Aren't Real" conspiracy theory. Gaydos' LLC, The College Company, bought the Enron trademark for $275 in 2020. The website describes the Enron relaunch as "performance art."

Enron's New Parody Product: The "Enron Egg"

The Enron website calls Enron Egg a "compact nuclear reactor that uses Uranium-Zirconium Hydride (U-ZrH) fuel rods to generate heat through nuclear fission. This heat is transferred via a 3D-printed Inconel heat exchanger, powering a turbine to generate electricity. A closed-loop cooling system ensures safe operation without environmental contamination."

While the company hasn't listed a price for the Enron Egg, it claims that it is "significantly more affordable than traditional energy systems." Those interested can preorder the Enron Egg by signing up for the company's email newsletter.

The Return Of Enron

The Enron name made a comeback in December 2024 with the launch of Enron.com and the activation of social media accounts featuring the company's branding, building anticipation for the egg's release with teasers that resembled major product announcements.

The posts combined humor and references to Enron's infamous 2001 collapse, blending humor with the dark legacy of the scandal that led to one of the biggest bankruptcies in U.S. history.

The website was launched on the 23rd anniversary of Enron's bankruptcy filing, accompanied by a press release and a professional-looking promo video.

At first, it seemed like the company was rebranding, but it turned out to be an elaborate joke. The website's terms and conditions clearly label it as a "protected parody" created for "entertainment purposes only."

Enron's Dark History

Enron was once a major energy, commodities, and services company based in Houston, Texas. In 2001, the company collapsed in a scandalous bankruptcy after it was revealed that Enron had massively inflated its earnings.

The financial disaster affected tens of thousands of employees and investors, leading to criminal convictions for former executives, including CEO Jeffrey Skilling and CFO Andrew Fastow. Enron's former chairman, Kenneth Lay, passed away in 2006, soon after he was convicted for misleading investors.

Mixed Reactions To The Revival

The launch has sparked mixed reactions. While some viewers appreciated the comedic nostalgia, others, particularly former employees and investors impacted by the original scandal, found the revival distasteful.

Despite the controversy, the "Enron Egg" launch has gained attention, resonating with those familiar with flashy tech rollouts.