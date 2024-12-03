The infamous Texas energy company Enron that went bankrupt 23 years ago after accusations of corporate fraud suddenly reappeared after notorious pranksters bought the company's trademark for less than $300.

On Monday, exactly 23 years after Enron filed for bankruptcy, a new website was launched. On the website's homepage, it stated, "Our history may have shaped us, but it will not define who we become."

The alleged new Enron also took out a newspaper ad, published a promotional video and took out two billboards to advertise the company's rebrand, as reported by KTRK. The company's website even offers merch and has job listings available.

However, the company's trademark was actually bought in 2020 by The College Company for $275, according to documents obtained by CNN. The College Company is run by Connor Gaydos and Peter McIndoe, who previously created the viral, satirical conspiracy theory "Birds Aren't Real."

A spokesperson for the new Enron did not answer any questions and told both KTRK and CNN that they would have an announcement soon.

"I've already ordered the puffer vest and some bumper stickers, so we're going to find out. If it's a ploy, it worked on me," Dan Cogdell, the defense attorney who previously represented former Enron leaders, told KTRK.

