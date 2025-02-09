All 10 passengers who died in the Alaska plane crash have been identified, according to a Facebook update from the Nome Volunteer Fire Department.

Alaska State Troopers identified the nine passengers as Liane Ryan, 52, of Wasilla; Donnell Erickson, 58, of Nome; Andrew Gonzalez, 30, of Wasilla; Kameron Hartvigson, 41, of Anchorage; Rhone Baumgartner, 46, of Anchorage; Jadee Moncur, 52, of Eagle River; Ian Hofmann, 45, of Anchorage; Talaluk Katchatag, 34, of Unalakleet; and Carol Mooers, 48, of Unalakleet. The pilot, Chad Antill, 34, of Nome, also died, according to CNN.

Hartvigson and Baumgartner were colleagues at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and were on a trip to service critical infrastructure, according to KCENNews, when the tragic crash occurred.

"The NTSB knows that villages like Nome and Alaska aviation are tight-knit communities, so this tragedy affects so many," National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference on Saturday. "Please know that we'll work diligently to determine how this happened, with the ultimate goal of improving safety here in Alaska and across the United States."

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department also shared an update on its Facebook page stating "all ten individuals aboard the Bering Air plane have been officially brought home to Nome."

"Nome SAR efforts stand by for our Bering Air crew to complete their aircraft recovery operations," the post added, as crews continue searching for the plane, a mission that has been complicated by inclement weather.

The Nome volunteer firefighters also thanked the U.S. Air Force for assisting with the recovery efforts. The plane, which took off in Unalakleet, was found Friday, about 35 miles from its destination in Nome, but went missing on February 6th.

Investigators continue working to determine the cause of the crash. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Benjamin McIntyre-Coble told CNN the Cessna aircraft, operated by Bering Air, was 12 miles offshore when it "experienced some kind of event which caused them to experience a rapid loss in elevation and a rapid loss in speed" Thursday afternoon.

Originally published by Latin Times