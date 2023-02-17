Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5's first movie, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" was released Friday, and for those who want to check it out, there's a fair bit of Marvel content to watch before diving into the third installment of "Ant-Man" to understand every character and plot.

Ant-Man a.k.a. Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, was first seen in the 2015's Marvel movie, "Ant-Man" and the character has since appeared in several Marvel shows and movies including "Captain America: Civil War." Here's where you can get started:

Ant-Man

In the third installment, Ant-Man will be seen fighting against Kang the Conqueror after his daughter, Cassie gets transported to a secret universe. Of course, to understand the origin of the titular character and the nature of his relationship with his daughter, it is important to watch the first installment.

The first movie is also crucial because it introduces several main characters including Ant-Man's love interest, Hope Pym, and her parents, Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne.

Captain America: Civil War

After releasing the standalone movie, Ant-Man appeared in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" alongside other Avengers. He is not the main character here but it is the first time Ant-Man is seen with the Avengers, as he joined Team Cap to fight against Team Iron Man.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Ant-Man's second standalone movie, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" was dropped in 2018. This movie explores the Quantum Realm, where the concept of space and time becomes irrelevant as Ant-Man shrinks. Quantum Realm can be accessed with help of Pym Particles, magic or a Quantum Tunnel.

This is an important installment to watch before going for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" as it shows how Janet comes out of Quantum Realm before Ant-Man gets into it.

Avengers: Endgame

As Ant-Man enters Quantum Realm in the second installment, his return is seen five years later in "Avengers: Endgame." How the world has changed in five years and how it impacted his relationship with Cassie will explain the dynamics of their current relationship.

Loki

It is recommended to watch the entire series of "Loki" to understand Kang the Conqueror that Ant-Man will be fighting in the latest installment. In this series, you will get to see one of the variants of Kang named He Who Remains meeting Loki for the first time. If you don't have enough time for the entire series, then you can simply watch "Loki" season 2's first, second and sixth episodes.