Jon Favreau was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame near Los Angeles' El Capitan Theatre on Monday. Favreau, who helped Robert Downey Jr. to restart his career with "Iron Man," received praise from the actor not only for his work but also for his humor.

The 57-year-old actor said Favreau's "greatest gift is his humanity and then there's the funny, just for the funny alone, this man deserves this star," Screenrant reported. "You will never meet a more searingly sophisticated wit."

"He gets the joke and the joke is often painful," Downey Jr. explained. "He deeply understands that life is fleeting and if we're not laughing, we're dying."

.@RobertDowneyJr gives a moving speech at @Jon_Favreau's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and celebrates Jon's "greatest gift" his humanity. 💖 pic.twitter.com/7axzrIOa6h — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 13, 2023

Favreau, who portrayed Harold "Happy" Hogan in Marvel movies, had collaborated with Downey Jr. several times. They first worked together on "Iron Man" in 2008. Favreau also directed the movie besides playing Iron Man's personal assistant.

He went on to direct two more installments, which were released in 2010 and 2013. He also reprised his character in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," where Downey Jr. was seen doing a cameo role as Iron Man.

Aside from his work with Marvel Studios, Favreau also directed "The Mandalorian," "The Jungle Book" and "The Lion King."

During his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the actor-director shared he has "a lot of really good memories" working on Marvel and Disney projects.

"A lot of really special memories for me are in that particular area of Hollywood Boulevard," Favreau said, Variety reported. "I like that I'm part of the texture of the neighborhood."

"People know me a lot from my work as a character actor," he continued. "Among 'Star Wars' fans, they understand my involvement behind the camera as well. I have to take an educated guess when somebody walks up to me on the street and what they know me from, but I can usually tell by the T-shirt they're wearing or how old they are."

Favreau's upcoming project, "Jungle Book 2," is expected to release in 2026.