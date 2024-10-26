The former CEO of preppy clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he and others sex trafficked male models at sex parties, according to a report.

A lawyer for Michael Jeffries, 80, entered the plea on his behalf in federal court in West Islip, Long Island, on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

Jeffries, who was released on $10 million bond, did not comment after the hearing.

He is due back in court Dec. 12.

"Today's hearing was procedural in nature, bond has been set to ensure Michael's appearance in Court, and of course we entered a plea of not guilty," his lawyer, Brian Bieber, told the AP in an email.

Prosecutors say Jeffries, his romantic partner, Matthew Smith, and James Jacobson, 71, enticed men into taking part in sex parties with promises of modeling for the retailer.

They allege that 15 accusers were induced by "force, fraud and coercion" to participate in the sex parties in which men were given Viagra and muscle relaxants and ordered to wear costumes and use sex toys.

The parties took place between 2008 and 2015 in New York City and in the wealthy seaside community of the Hamptons, where Jeffries had a home.

They also were held in locations across the globe, including England, France, Italy, Morocco and St. Barts.

"They spent millions of dollars on a massive infrastructure to support this operation, and to maintain its secrecy," US Attorney Breon Peace said when the charges were announced earlier this week.

Jeffries left Abercrombie & Fitch in 2014.

Jacobson pleaded not guilty and was released on a $500,000 bond.

Smith, 61, who has dual American and British citizenship, was held after prosecutors raised concerns he could flee.