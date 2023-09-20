KEY POINTS Korea Now uploaded a two-part interview with ex-BTS trainees on its YouTube channel

During BTS' pre-debut era, BigHit Entertainment trained multiple potential idols in search of the perfect lineup for the group before it officially debuted with seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Former BTS trainees Kim Ji-hoon and Hwang Ji-hwan openly shared in an interview with Korea Now their experiences as trainees and the time they had to let go of their idol dreams.

Kim Ji-hoon shared that he was pretty close to RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, because they spent one year together as BigHit trainees. When Ji-hoon was let go by BigHit, RM was reportedly "upset."

Ji-hoon didn't tell anyone about his departure at first, but RM went to him in the practice room and asked if he was leaving.

"I think he was very upset at that time," he shared. "I was with him 24/7, so it was more heartbreaking," he continued.

RM, who had been training at BigHit for two years at the time, had to see many trainees-turned-friends leaving.

Hwang Ji-hwan, too, when he got the call, was comforted by his trainee friends, which presumably included some of the members that officially debuted as BTS.

Though Ji-hoon and Ji-hwan had to walk away from their idol dreams, they are happy with the global success their former co-trainees achieved now as BTS. Away from the idol life, they are now established professionals in their respective fields.

Ji-hoon is currently making a name for himself as a fitness trainer.

"I feel a sense of pride as a trainer. I'm happy that I can teach and help someone," he said.

He also created a YouTube channel, 빛훈 Bitoon, where he shares workout videos, vlogs and some of his experiences as a former BigHit trainee.

Meanwhile, Ji-hwan, a former vocal trainee at BigHit, is now a professional vocal trainer teaching at various art high schools and colleges.

"I work as a vocal trainer right now and found that teaching someone can be a great joy. I'm proud that they're getting better and better," he said.

According to them, while they were trainees at BigHit, they were taught to use honorifics, clean up and build relationships with friends and older people.

Ji-hoon added that they had a happy training life because RM, J-Hope and Suga created a good atmosphere at the time.

He dreams that one day, all of them who trained together can meet and bond.

"I have a dream to gather all the friends who trained together and eat something delicious, drink together and talk about the old days," he said.