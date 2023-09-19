KEY POINTS BTS members V and Jimin's solo songs topped this week's Channel R Radio's Fan Faves list

SB19's "I Want You" climbed up the Fan Faves list from the fourth spot to the third spot

Solo songs by BTS' Jin, Suga and Jungkook and SB19's Ken made it to the top 10

BTS and SB19 dominated Channel R Radio's Fan Faves list of the week.

Channel R Radio, an all-music radio station in Seattle, released the top 10 songs for Sept. 18 to 24, 2023. Included in the top 3 were solo songs by BTS members V and Jimin and a song from P-Pop group SB19's "PAGTATAG!" album.

"Slow Dancing" by BTS' V, a new entry on the list, received the highest fan votes and ranked at No. 1. It was followed by "Like Crazy" by BTS' Jimin at No. 2 and "I Want You" by SB19.

Other solo and collaboration songs of BTS members Suga, Jungkook and Jin also made it to the top 10 list. "Lilith" by Suga and Halsey, "Seven" feat. Latto by Jungkook and "The Astronaut" by Jin took the fourth, seventh and ninth spots, respectively.

Meanwhile, SB19's Ken, also known as FELIP, made it to the sixth spot on the list with his solo song "STRAYDOGS." It is one of the featured songs from FELIP's debut EP "COMPLEX," which was released earlier this year.

According to Channel R Radio, the top 10 songs are played daily at 5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET, while the No. 1 Fan Fave song is played three times every day.

Fans can vote for their favorite songs on Channel R Radio's website or app. The top 10 songs are chosen based on listeners' votes and requests on Channel R Radio's app. Live results are announced every Sunday.

This week's top song on Channel R Radio's Fan Faves list, "Slow Dancing" by V, is one of the six tracks on V's recently released solo debut album "Layover," alongside "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "For Us" and a piano version of "Slow Dancing."

Jimin's solo song "Like Crazy," the No. 2 song on the list, is from his solo debut album, "FACE," which was released on March 24.

Meanwhile, the No. 3 song on Channel R Radio's Fan Fave list, "I Want You" by SB19, is one of the six tracks on the P-Pop boy group's "PAGTATAG!" album, which was released in June.

Early in September, BTS and SB19 songs made it to Channel R Radio's Songs of the Summer 2023. Included in the top 5 were solo songs of BTS members Jimin, V and Suga and songs by Zayn Malik and SB19.

BTS Jimin's "Like Crazy" and British singer Zayn Malik's "Love Like This" topped the list at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

SB19's "Gento," which has been rising as a dance craze among idols in South Korea and other countries recently, made it to the fifth spot on the list, following Suga or Agust D's "Haegeum" at No. 4 and V's "Love Me Again" at No. 3.