KEY POINTS A former MMA fighter in Tennessee killed his ex and hid the body in a bin

His attack was caught on camera, and he also admitted to the killing

The man was charged with murder, and his case will go to a grand jury

A former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter in Tennessee fatally stabbed his ex, and the killing was caught on camera, according to police.

Dwayne Herelle Jr., 28, has been charged with the murder of his former partner, Irene Torres, 24.

Investigators found Torres' body in Herelle's Bellevue apartment on Jan. 29, News 2 reported.

Surveillance cameras from Torres' home were able to record the murder, and the victim's father also caught Herelle confessing to the killing on video.

Metro Nashville Police Department Detective Derry Baltimore played footage of Herelle's attack during a Wednesday preliminary hearing attended by Torres' family, friends and co-workers.

"They got into an argument, and [Herelle] begins stabbing [Torres], and after stabbing her, he put her in the trunk of his car," Baltimore said of the incident, which happened after Torres' returned home on Jan. 28.

Herelle then took the victim's body to his apartment and stuffed it in a storage bin in a closet.

Torres was stabbed "in excess of 17 times," a doctor told Baltimore during an autopsy, according to a report by Law & Crime.

After Herelle admitted to the killing, police found bloody pants and Torres' purse in the dumpster behind a grocery store that Herelle passed by.

Herelle also told authorities that the knife he used in the attack was also in the dumpster, but Baltimore claimed the former MMA fighter lied.

The case was bound over and will go before a grand jury.

Herelle reportedly went 0-2 in professional MMA matches.

He worked with Torres at a bar on Broadway.

Former colleagues remembered the deceased as having a great sense of humor.

"She was like a jokester. It was just fun to be around her. She brought up a room," Todd Furbeck, one former co-worker, said.

In a similar story, a New Jersey man was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend and trying to dissolve the body with the help of his brother.

Newark resident Gualberto Lebron, 37, was found guilty Monday on 21 counts, including murder and sexual assault, among others, in connection to the 2018 murder of his former girlfriend, Julia Vega.

Lebron was accused of breaking into Vega's apartment, killing her and wrapping the body in a rug.

He and his 38-year-old brother, Gilberto Lebron, also of Newark, then allegedly placed Vega's body in a trash bag along with chemicals that were supposed to help with the decomposition of her corpse, which they hid on a property in Irvington.

Gilberto was convicted of desecrating human remains, hindering prosecution and conspiracy for helping his brother evade arrest and obscure Vega's murder.

The brothers are scheduled to be sentenced on April 3.

Gualberto faces mandatory life imprisonment without possibility of parole sentence for his aggravated murder conviction, while his older brother could face up to 10 years in prison for desecrating human remains.