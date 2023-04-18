KEY POINTS Shibarium Beta test is still ongoing

Kusama shared interesting details about the team's work after the Shibarium Beta test

Kusama said the team is 'moving faster than we did previously' before sharing the target release of Shibarium

To say that the launch of the Shibarium beta was successful is an understatement, considering the dramatic surge in the number of hosted wallets which reached millions just a few days after the launch of the initiative's beta version, attracting curiosities from various crypto communities. Aside from that, just a few days after the beta launch, approximately 5,000 projects have submitted application forms or expressed interest in building their projects in Shiba Inu's highly anticipated layer-2 scalability solution.

But what happens after the Shibarium beta launch? What has the Shiba Inu development team prepared for the community after testing the project and most importantly, when will the Shib Army expect to get their hands on the much-awaited initiative?

International Business Times had the privilege to talk to Shiba Inu's pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama in an exclusive interview to learn more about Shibarium, Shib: The Metaverse and several other projects and plans the team prepared for the ecosystem.

Kusama shared that "right now the focus for Shibarium is building systems" and with the "team and tech" in place, the pseudonymous lead developer, who would rather continue building for the ecosystem than spend time wallowing in the drama and politics in the crypto space, revealed that their "next job is [to be the project's] systems designer."

"This means ticket system, support, onboarding," the lead developer explained.

Aside from that, Kusama also disclosed that they are also working on "UI (user interface) for some secret projects" and "some surprises to help move businesses that don't understand the MV (metaverse)."

Ethereum + #Shibarium bridge



Moving between two large-scale blockchain networks requires a secure and robust cross-chain bridge, and Shibarium has achieved this by utilizing both Plasma and PoS security to create a trustless and bi-directional transaction environment between… pic.twitter.com/itZO9HTk5o — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) April 12, 2023

During the interview, Kusama also clarified false claims making rounds online, saying that the Shiba Inu team declined the applications of some projects.

According to the head honcho of one of the most popular altcoins in the world, "the FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) about 'we didn't get in' is a non-issue," because "people misunderstand" that "everyone is in" and the application is "simply for us to offer support and answer questions."

Kusama also admitted that it is just the way they run things because they are "methodical" and assured the crypto community that "everyone will get a semi-personalized response" as soon as they submit their application.

And because the Shib Army would like to raise this question when they get the chance to talk to Kusama, IBT asked the lead developer the most asked question within the community: When is Shibarium launching?

"We are moving faster than we did previously," Kusama said and noted that Shibarium could roll out in "two to four months," implying that the community could expect the layer-2 scalability solution to be available this year.

With everything that is happening in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, Kusama appeared happy and said that the Shib Army, the Shiba Inu team and the people working behind the scenes to make the projects possible help in the fulfillment of Ryoshi's ideals.