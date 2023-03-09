BONE, the governance token of the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange (DEX) ShibaSwap, saw an impressive price surge this week as the ecosystem's pseudonymous lead developer announced the official rollout of the public beta test of Shibarium, the ecosystem's highly anticipated layer-2 scalability solution.

Unlike other tokens that traded in the red zone over the past weeks, BONE has seen a different movement, thanks to the Shib Army, the fierce and loyal members of the Shiba Inu community who have been tirelessly promoting the governance token and campaigning that centralized crypto exchanges list it on their platforms.

BONE skyrocketed to over 20% Wednesday and pushed itself into the top 100 list of crypto assets by market capitalization.

Interestingly, while Bitcoin, the world's largest crypto asset by market capitalization and the market leader, momentarily stalled its climb to a much higher price level this week, BONE showed an uptick that peaked at $1.8803 by 11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, which is equivalent to a 36% trough-to-peak gain.

The surge in the price of BONE could be credited to the recent announcement made by the official Twitter account of Shibarium.

"Attention #SHIBARMY. We're thrilled to announce that #SHIBARIUM Public Beta will be launching THIS WEEK! Make sure you're following our official socials over the next few days as we reveal all the details on how to access the beta website. Hail Shib," the tweet posted on Wednesday read.

A day after the tease from Shibarium's Twitter account, Kusama announced that the public beta test of the layer-2 scalability solution is now live.

"BETA LAUNCH IS LIVE," Kusama said, adding the reminder that Shib Army should "make sure you've registered your wallets for access to our Beta Launch! #ShibariumBeta." The pseudonymous lead developer noted that those who "hold anything Shibarium (SHIBA, BONE, LEASH, etc...) you will have priority access."

In a tweet, content creator and passionate Shib Army who goes by the Twitter handle, @LucieSHIB reminded the Shiba Inu community to be patient and wary of scammers and malicious actors who could take advantage of Shibarium's public beta hype to steal users' funds.

"Please be patient and wait for the official links, otherwise you may get a scam. Don't connect your $BONE $SHIB $LEASH or you may lose it," her tweet read.

She also advised the community to always err on the side of caution and refrain from clicking any links "impulsively."

BONE saw a 2.02% gain over the past 24 hours and was trading up $1.72 with a 24-hour volume of $16,647,089 as of 3:21 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to the latest data from CoinMarketCap.