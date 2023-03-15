KEY POINTS 'SHIB: The Metaverse' was announced in January 2021

The Shiba Inu team, in a surprising move, dropped a massive surprise to the Shib Army when it announced the Alpha launch of the WAGMI Temple Hub at this year's South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.

The Shiba Inu team, which continuously strives to evolve from meme to movement, announced that the highly anticipated "SHIB: The Metaverse" will be built on top of the soon-to-launch layer-2 scalability solution Shibarium.

The "SHIB: The Metaverse " team with advisors Marcie Jastrow and Sherry Cuono and several others, allowed tech and metaverse enthusiasts as well as some Shib Armies to experience what the upcoming Shiba Inu's take on the metaverse would be like when they premiered its Alpha build in Austin from March 13 to 15.

Developed by one of the world's most renowned visual effects companies, The Third Floor, and counseled by industry veterans Jastrow and Cuono who have decades of experience and expertise under their belts, "SHIB: The Metaverse" aims to set a new standard for Web3 experiences.

While the initiative is considered the next bold step of the Shiba Inu team into the massive and new world of Web3, Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has complete trust and faith in the "SHIB: The Metaverse" team, which according to him is the "best in the world."

Aside from the lightning-fast speed experience and high-resolution visuals "SHIB: The Metaverse" aims to deliver, Kusama, in an exclusive interview with International Business Times, shared that what separates "SHIB: The Metaverse" from the rest of the metaverse projects is its interoperability and its "community" Shib Army - the fierce members of the Shiba Inu community known for their vocal support and loyalty to the ecosystem, sometimes, even to a fault.

"SHIB: The Metaverse" was first announced in late January 2021 and is centered on providing a truly immersive experience while unifying the metaverse landscape, which, at the moment, is spread across various worlds, most of which are isolated from each other.

Kusama and "SHIB: The Metaverse" team's vision of the initiative includes building digital businesses, introducing In-Real Life (IRL) businesses, building structures, homes and even decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms within the metaverse.

With Shibarium at its core, "SHIB: The Metaverse" also aims to extend its next-generation capabilities to gaming, with studios and game developers worldwide given a decentralized platform to build new innovative games.

"Everything Shiba Inu does sets a new standard," Kusama said, adding that "SHIB: The Metaverse" "will be no different." For the lead developer, "SHIB: The Metaverse," which is planned to launch on multi-platforms, including mobile devices, will be the medium available to people from all walks of life.

"This incredible metaverse experience will allow anyone from any walk of life to explore, create, discover, trade, sell items, buy items, and live in a new world that rewards their participation with tons of opportunities and experiences," Kusama said in an email sent to International Business Times.

"Now add that to the Shiba Inu token ecosystem, the new Shibarium blockchain, and the best community on the planet: ShibArmy! This level of quality can only be accomplished by tapping the incredible minds and technology of our community and contributors," the lead developer shared.

Industry veteran Sherri Cuono, who serves as "SHIB: The Metaverse" Advisor, said, "By leveraging advanced cryptographic techniques, off-chain computation and storage, and other innovative solutions, Shibarium can provide a wide range of technical benefits, including increased throughput, reduced latency, lower fees, improved privacy and security, and greater flexibility and interoperability."

"These benefits can help to drive the next wave of blockchain and 'SHIB: The Metaverse' innovation, unlocking new possibilities for decentralized transactions, gaming, social media, and other emerging use cases," she added.

Kusama also shared with International Business Times the link to the new "SHIB: The Metaverse" website a few hours before it went live.

The website, which boasts high-quality, stunning visuals, showcases the flyover preview of the zen-like WAGMI temple hub, which the team first shared in September last year.