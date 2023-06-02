KEY POINTS Shytoshi Kusama launched the Shibarium Discord server in March

The Shibarium Communities is a new platform for people building projects on the L2 solution

Shiba Inu saw a 0.21% gain and was trading at $0.00000851 as of 2:36 a.m. ET on Friday

As the Shib Army prepares for the imminent launch of the highly anticipated layer-2 scalability solution Shibarium, the team made a major move to combat FUD (fears, uncertainties and doubts) and shadowcats as it rolled out Shibarium Communities.

Shiba Ecosystem Official content marketing specialist who uses the Twitter handle @LucieSHIB invited the Shib Army, specifically those with projects on Shibarium, to join the new Shiba Inu community, aptly named Shibarium Communities.

"Shibarium Communities is the place where members can connect with all the projects that are built on Shibarium," the content marketing specialist told International Business Times in an exclusive interview.

"It's a Twitter community that is mostly moderated by Shibarium discord moderators," Lucie further explained, noting that "the team behind Shibarium discord (owned by Shiba Inu pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama) wants to keep people safe and informed with real information and avoid FUD," which is the crypto speak for spreading fears, uncertainties and doubts in the community.

Lucie, aside from her busy schedule hosting Twitter Spaces discussions with the Shib Army and members of the Shiba Inu development team, created Shibarium Communities last February but only officially launched it Thursday after receiving the approval of Kusama.

"I created the community 2.2. 2022 but opened yesterday after I got Shytoshi's blessings," the content marketing specialist told IBT, adding that "with Shibarium slowly approaching we think it's best time to get along with all Shibarium projects."

Interestingly, just hours after the official announcement of Shibarium Communities on Twitter, it amassed over 1,000 members.

For now, the community is only exclusive to "those who will build on Shibarium," and according to Lucie, the team is currently working on "creating an active social hub to keep all well-informed by giving them access to information directly from verified sources."

Lucie, who has been championing Shiba Inu's interests even before she was tapped to be the community's content marketing specialist, told IBT that Shibarium Communities is not a solo but a team effort.

"I'm in touch with the admins of Shibarium and it's our team effort @shibarium_ , Davinci ( main Shibarium admin), Shytoshi and me," she said.

According to Lucie, the Shib Army who has no projects on Shibarium but would like to get the latest news and updates about Shibarium and the broader Shiba Inu ecosystem can join the Shibarium Discord, which was created by Kusama and was made available to everyone in March.

"Discord for #Shibarium Tech! I'd like to personally apologize for the massive fud outside my control & invite the #ShibArmy inside this safe space, where anyone can come and discuss things of relevance. Looks great on day 1! See you there," Kusama said at the time.

🆕️ Discord for #Shibarium Tech! I'd like to personally apologize for the massive fud outside my control & invite the #ShibArmy inside this safe space, where anyone can come and discuss things of relevance. Looks great on day 1! See you there! https://t.co/ISEnbfIo3b — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) March 24, 2023

SHIB, the native token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, saw a 0.21% gain and was trading up at $0.00000851 over the past 24 hours, with a 24-hour volume of $90,729,383 as of 2:36 a.m. ET on Friday, according to the latest data from CoinMarketCap.