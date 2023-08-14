KEY POINTS Seven South Korean members of EXO had their offline fan sign event in Qingdao, China

A Chinese EXO-L shared the conversation she had with EXO's Chanyeol during the event

Chanyeol has over 1 million followers on QQ Music, China's music streaming platform

EXO's Chanyeol reportedly revealed to a Chinese EXO-L during the group's offline fan sign event in China that he is preparing for his solo album.

One Chinese EXO-L took to social media to share the conversation she had with the 30-year-old rapper of EXO and a snap of her "Exist" signed album.

When the fan said she was looking forward to Chanyeol's solo, the K-Pop idol replied, "I am preparing for it."

Qingdao fansign #CHANYEOL #찬열



🥰: we're looking forward to your solo

🍒: i'm preparing for it

🥰: i really like it when u play the guitar & sing, if u have time, i hope u can do IG live

🍒: ok ok

🥰: can u sing stay with me?

🍒: (sings)

🥰: 👏👏👏 i'm happy today coz of u 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ko8EJoRVWA — NLNL 🍒👑 (@no_loey_no_life) August 14, 2023

The fan also reportedly told Chanyeol how she likes it when the EXO member plays the guitar and sings and even requested that the K-Pop idol do a live broadcast on Instagram if he has time, to which Chanyeol replied, "Ok ok."

The lucky fan's day was made because her idol also sang "Stay With Me" for her.

The South Korean members of the K-Pop boy group EXO except for Kai, who is serving in the military, headed to Qingdao, China, for their "Exist" offline fan sign event and face-to-face meeting with Chinese EXO-Ls Monday.

After their successful event, the EXO members headed back to Seoul Tuesday.

In April 2022, Chanyeol – real name is Park Chan-yeol – was also asked about his plans for his highly-anticipated solo album.

According to AllKpop, a Chinese EXO-L took her chance and asked the EXO member if he was planning to release a solo album. He then revealed that his solo album would be on its way as soon as he finished his mandatory military service.

Chanyeol, the fifth EXO member to complete his mandatory military service, was discharged on Sept. 28, 2022.

Park Chanyeol of EXO reveals in a fansign that he is preparing for his solo debut. He is the only Soloist without a Solo album with 1M + QQ music followers and most listened K-pop Soloist on KuGou with 500M+ Stream on Melon!!! pic.twitter.com/AbkOy75F9I — EXO CHARTS (@TheEXOhub) August 14, 2023

According to @TheEXOhub, an EXO fan account, the EXO member has over 1 million QQ Music followers and over 500 million streams on Melon despite not having a solo album yet.

He is also reportedly the most listened K-Pop soloist on KuGou, the largest online music service in China.

Even without an official solo album yet, Chanyeol's solo songs are highly-streamed online. Topping his solo songs list is "Stay With Me" with South Korean singer Punch, which was part of the original soundtrack of the hit 2016 K-drama "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God."

Most Followed Kpop groups on QQ Music: 🇨🇳



1. BIGBANG: 13.9M

2. BLACKPINK 7.5M

3. EXO: 6.4M

4. Girls’ Generation: 2.9M

5. T-ara: 2.6M

6. BTS: 2.3M

7. GIDLE: 1.6M 🆕

8. f(x): 1.4M ⬇️

9. iKON: 1.39M ⬇️

10. WINNER: 1.348M ⬇️

11. AESPA: 1.343M 🆕 — China Music Data 🇨🇳 (@ChinaMusicData) August 2, 2023

Meanwhile, EXO is the third most followed K-Pop group on QQ Music with 6.4 million followers, according to @ChinaMusicData. It is the second most-followed K-Pop boy group on the Chinese music streaming platform after BIGBANG, with 13.9 million followers.

EXO released its seventh full album, "Exist," on July 10. It consists of nine tracks, namely: "Cream Soda," "Regret It," "Hear Me Out," "Private Party," "Cinderella," "No Makeup," "Love Fool," "Another Day" and "Let Me In."

It marks the group's first full-length album in nearly four years since 2019's "Obsession."