A California man was fatally electrocuted while hanging up Christmas lights.

It happened last Thursday in Escondido, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office

24-year-old Antonio Pascual Mateo was stringing Christmas lights on the roof of a home near a high-voltage power line at around 10:45 a.m.

He threw the lights over the power line, resulting in his high-voltage electrocution.

Someone called 911 and paramedics arrived to find Mateo "hanging upside down from a tree."

They started CPR and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Mateo was not able to be revived despite what officials called "aggressive resuscitative efforts."

His family has set up a GoFundMe to transport him to Guatemala for burial in his hometown.

"Forever young he will remain," the family said. "Christmas lights forever having a meaning to us, he will remain in our hearts for eternity."