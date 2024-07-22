Experts believe that the withdrawal of President Joe Biden from the presidential race, which gave rise to the possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris going head to head with Republican nominee Donald Trump, will warrant a tighter race come November.

Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group's founder and president, told CNBC on "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday, that before Biden stepped down, the Democrats were actually on their way to suffering a "landslide defeat."

However, with Harris having been endorsed by Biden, Bremmer said that Democrats now stand a chance. "They've turned [this race] around, and President Biden has given the Democrats a fighting chance," Bremmer told CNBC.

The Democratic National Convention is set in August and there may now be a smoother path towards the nomination for the vice president.

Bremmer also noted that there is a possibility that there would be other contenders who would be vying for the Democratic nomination, but he said that it is quite clear that for becoming the nominee, Harris is the "prohibitive favorite."

Steven Okun, a senior advisor at McLarty Associates, an international trade consultant in Washington, D.C., said that in the event Harris would win the Democratic nomination, she would be offering a "reset" for the party. He also added that a unified Democratic Party would have a good chance of winning the November elections.

Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed the vice president, CNN reported. He took to X and humbly stated his reason for withdrawing from the race.

Biden said that it was the greatest honor of his life to serve as the American president and that he believes that it would be in the best interest of his party and the country for him to bow out of the race and focus on fulfilling his presidential duties for the remainder of his term.

Afterwards, the president made another post where he praised the vice president and openly said that he was offering his full support and endorsement of Harris to become the Democratic nominee for the 2024 elections.