A 67-year-old retired amputee and his son with Cerebral Palsy were two of at least 10 victims who have died as a result of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Anthony Mitchell was at his home in Altadena with his bedridden son Justin, who was in his 20s, when the Eaton Fire approached their home, the Washington Post reported.

Mitchell, who is a father to four, grandfather to 11, and great-grandfather to 10, called his daughter Hajime White on Wednesday to let her know they were planning on evacuating.

"He said, 'Baby, I'm just letting you know the fire's broken out, and we're going to have to evacuate. Then he said, 'I've gotta go—the fire's in the yard,'" she told WaPo.

White told WaPo that a few hours after that conversation, she learned her father and brother had been killed by the blaze.

"It's like a ton of bricks just fell on me," she shared.

She added that her father was a big-hearted man who took care of her half-brother and communicated with him using a computer.

"He was not going to leave his son behind. No matter what," White added.

