KEY POINTS Jehane Thomas passed away Friday after suffering from migraines for close to two years

Thomas revealed that she was diagnosed with optic neuritis before her passing

Thomas was best known for her vlogs about parenting

Jehane Thomas, a British TikTok star who amassed thousands of followers by showcasing her life as a parent of two young boys, has died. She was 30.

Thomas passed away Friday after suffering debilitating migraine headaches for months, her friend Alyx Reast wrote in the description of a GoFundMe listing she started.

"Jehane Thomas was a 30-year-old, mum of two boys when she suddenly passed away on 17/03/2023. Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken," Reast wrote.

Reast said that she started the page "in the hope of raising some money so her [Thomas'] beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable. Nothing will bring the boys their mum back, but we hope it will bring some relief to her family, knowing how loved and supported they are."

"Jehane, I promised I'd do what I can for those boys, so that's what I'm vowing to do. I love you," she concluded.

The Doncaster, England, native gained fame on TikTok for documenting her life as a mom to two children, 3-year-old Isaac and 1-year-old Elijah. She had garnered over 85,000 followers and 1.4 million likes on the platform at the time of her death.

Thomas also co-owned a successful small stationery business called Print and Pack, along with her good friend Kristy Louise. The pair started creating personalized prints, out of a "hobby," for different occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and christenings back in 2021.

The TikToker's passing comes two weeks after she revealed that she was diagnosed with optic neuritis — an inflammation of the optic nerve — after suffering from migraines for close to two years.

"I was diagnosed with Optic Neuritis a few months ago after nearly 2 years of being told my migraines were stress related," Thomas wrote on Instagram. "They then thought I had [multiple sclerosis] which was ruled out (for now), but now the pressure in my head literally takes me off my feet."

She was admitted to the hospital for six days before being discharged. But on March 14, she was brought to the hospital once again due to the pain.

Her last TikTok update showed her lying on a hospital bed, hugging a blanket. She revealed that she was awaiting surgery.

@jehanethomas1 Replying to @Beckie 🎀 if you have insta im posting frequently on there but will keep trying to post as much as i can on here too but im struggling so much this morning 😔🤍 ♬ original sound - Jehane Thomas

"I'm waiting to see if I can take one of my Frovatriptan before surgery because no other pain relief is taking this pressure or if I need to ride it out and hope the surgery gives me instant relief," she wrote.

She continued, "I can't lift my head without wanting to be sick and I'm unable to walk, I need to be wheeled everywhere. That's how bad this pain is."

The GoFundMe page has received 881 donations, totaling 15,911 pounds ($19,609), as of Wednesday night. It aims to raise about 20,000 pounds ($24,648).