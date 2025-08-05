Founder of You Are The Light Academy and owner of restorative wellness sanctuary Peachtree Yoga Center, Ilona Moore, is launching a new transformational course, CONSCIOUS LIVING: Energy Awareness & Activation (Level 1), centered on the discovery and work with the human body energies. Designed to help clients tap into their own energetic frequency and shift their internal state toward alignment with their soul, the course will expand its growing suite of digital programs that aim to make yogic knowledge accessible to seekers far beyond the studio walls.

Created by Moore, a spiritual leader, the course material exudes her ultimate philosophy. "We are energy beings, vibrating at specific frequencies. What we call into our lives depends on how we align ourselves internally," she explains. "The universe responds to what you are, not what you say you want, and this course will teach people how to recognize, embody, and expand their energy states practically, not just theoretically."

Through the new course, Moore brings a radical lens to the spiritual realm, one that doesn't rely on affirmations or rituals, but instead, invites students to learn the subtle art of becoming what they seek.

"The established route most people take in the spiritual world is this unwavering faith in affirmations," Moore states. "But the universe doesn't respond to our wants and thoughts. It responds to the frequency we're vibrating on, tuning into the frequencies of our wholeness. Ultimately, we create our own reality."

Moore's new course embodies the years of her search for the meaning of life. She has travelled extensively on this quest, from India to Egypt, to Peru, and lately to Tibet. "This journey opened the door, not only to knowledge, but also to the experience of myself as an energy field and also an expression of the Creator," states Moore.

The upcoming course will be structured in a progressive format, allowing learners to engage with content as it unfolds and integrate the material at a natural pace. It builds on Moore's two existing online courses. One is named Radiant Body, a Chakra Course, which explores the body's seven energy centers through meditation, breath work, and physical asana practice.

The other is Detox from Stress and Overwhelm, a restorative journey that blends movement, mindfulness, and reflection harmoniously to help reset the nervous system and quiet mental noise. Each of these programs reflects Moore's integrated approach to yoga, rooted in the belief that the body and soul are inseparable.

At the heart of Moore's teaching is a question she returns to again and again: "Who am I?" It's the central subject she brings to her Yoga Teacher Trainings, and the lens through which she believes yoga can become more than a fitness program as it is customarily viewed in the West, but rather a spiritual path. "Yoga is a unity of mind, body, and spirit, where we learn who we truly are beyond our worldly roles and mental constructs," Moore adds.

Ilona Moore's journey to become the owner of Peachtree Yoga Center is itself one of resilience and calling. Arriving in the U.S from Russia in 2000 with her young son, Moore worked as an English teacher, a photographer, and a business manager, before discovering yoga as an avenue for spiritual healing. Each of these endeavors made her who she is now: a yogi, a spiritual leader, a fearless creative, and more recently, a business owner.

In 2018, her mentor and the studio's founder, Graham Fowler, entrusted her with the leadership of Peachtree Yoga Center, a decision he made, Moore recalls, because of her insatiable desire to learn yoga, her discipline towards it, and her deep respect for the tradition.

18 months later, when COVID-19 hit, Moore leveraged the worldwide lockdown to expand the studio into an online space with the goal of keeping the ancient teachings alive and being the catalyst for spiritual transformations across the globe.

Her journey through immigration, divorce, and reinvention shaped her into someone who now champions others, especially women, who may feel unsupported or uncertain of their strength. "I had no safety net, but I learned the hard way that I didn't need one," Moore states. "I am capable. I survived. I thrived. That's the message I hope women hear when they find me, that they can do anything."

With every offering, from Yoga Teacher Trainings to online courses, to local and international retreats, Moore is creating space for transformation, both in the studio and beyond it. "People are seeking something real," she says. "We live from the head up in this world. Yoga brings us back into the body and then allows us to reconnect with the spirit. From there, we remember who we really are."

"If you want to learn practices on how to use your own energy for healing and growth, both in mind, body, and spirit, if you need to break through the conditions that society has placed upon you and find out the Truth about yourself, then take this course so that you can allow yourself to go through this transformative process," Moore states.