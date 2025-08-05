Dal Houston doesn't fit the stereotype of a traditional attorney, and he's proud of that. A former rancher and current legal professional at Benson & Houston, PLLC, Dal has spent nearly 30 years doing law his way: cutting through the jargon, ditching the ego, and making even the most complex real estate exchanges feel simple.

"Too many professionals make simple things needlessly complicated," Dal says. "If I can't explain it in plain English, I shouldn't be offering it." That clarity-first approach is what has shaped his reputation across the U.S., especially when it comes to 1031 Exchanges, where nuance, timing, and strategy can mean the difference between legacy wealth and unnecessary taxation.

Dal's journey into the legal field was not born from a traditional academic path but rather from resilience and reinvention. After years as a working rancher, he went back to school in his mid-twenties and eventually earned his law degree. But the courtroom was not where he felt at home; real estate was. "I never wanted to do divorces or criminal cases," he says. "I loved the business side of law, the structure of transactions. And 1031 exchanges blew my mind."

Introduced to 1031s early in his practice, Dal saw their immense potential for helping clients defer capital gains taxes when selling and reinvesting in property. It quickly became a specialty and a calling. He started writing about them, lecturing, and guiding clients and other professionals through the process. What began as a small-town practice in northwest Oklahoma has since grown into one of the nationally recognized resources.

Today, his clients include a diverse range of individuals, from real estate investors and developers to farmers and ranchers across the country. "We help people from Florida to the Pacific Northwest," Dal says. "It started small, but there was a gap in the market, and not just a business gap, a human one. People didn't know they had these options."

His down-to-earth approach is rooted in his upbringing. He shares, "I grew up in agriculture. I still farm and ranch. There's just something about that lifestyle; it keeps you honest. I have listened to professionals make things so complex that I didn't even know what they were talking about. What's the point in that?"

Instead, Dal focuses on clarity, accessibility, and smart decision-making. "We make the molehill out of the mountain," he says, referencing his and his team's ability to simplify intricate legal and tax situations.

It's not just about the technical side of 1031 exchanges. Dal's work often includes estate planning, helping clients combine exchange strategies with long-term wealth and legacy goals. His law background gives him an advantage most intermediaries don't have: understanding the full scope of real estate, tax, and legal frameworks. That means when something gets stuck in a deal, Dal's team doesn't wait; they jump in and fix it.

Clients repeatedly say working with him is refreshingly easy. He says, "We are often told, 'If it wasn't for you, this deal never would have closed.' And that's not just me, it's my team. We have been at this a long time."

Looking ahead, Dal is preparing to transition out of the traditional legal practice and into a broader role as an educator, keynote speaker, and advocate for personal growth. He's not interested in more courtrooms; he's interested in more conversations that make a difference.

"My big brand is seeing the world differently," he says. "That's not just a slogan, it's who I am. I want to help people think differently about law, legacy, and what's really possible."