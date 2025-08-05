Some artists spend their entire lives chasing a style or a signature piece that will define their careers. For William Laurence, it was never about the art alone; it was always about the person behind the piece. "There's something magical in every single human being on earth," William says. "My job is to create a safe space where they can truly show who they are, and then capture their unique brilliance."

Sometimes, that magic is something the person already knows they have. Often, it's something even they have not yet discovered. This unique environment he creates is what sets his work apart. It's not just a picture on a wall; it's the real story of a person's inner light.

William's journey to becoming an artist began early, yet it was marked by feeling unseen. "I grew up drawing and painting since I was eight years old," he recalls, "but I was the odd kid out. When all the other kids were playing, I was sitting and drawing. I was misunderstood. I didn't fit in." Those formative years outside societal norms gave him a rare perspective, a sensitivity to the ways people often hide their true selves, even from those closest to them.

This awareness deepened during his twenties when William formally studied photography. "I was yet to find my niche, photographing wildlife, still life, and landscapes, but I knew something was missing," he explains. This led William on an artistic endeavor to find what worked for him. It was during a portrait photography coursework, where he worked with live subjects, that everything shifted. "Working live with a person, their energy, personality, soul, history, that amazed me. Since then, I have done exclusively portraits."

William's approach is not just about snapping a picture or painting a likeness. "I like to say that my gift is not in creating a perfect likeness. My gift is to see what people don't see in themselves, and to show it back to them," he says. His process starts with an in-depth, in-person consultation, where he listens deeply. "I'm not just asking about favorite colors or music. I'm listening for layers of truth about who someone really is," William states. He draws from ideas to understand what fascinates and influences people naturally. "When I genuinely ask questions with no judgment, people open up and share more than they expect," William says.

This level of openness transforms his sessions into more than just photo shoots or painting sittings; they become therapeutic experiences. William shares, "Clients often tell me the session felt like therapy." One client told William about her love for her furry, feline friends. "I painted the cats into her portrait because I understood the impact they had on her life. Her response? 'It just made me feel heard.'" William adds. "That is the definition of fulfillment for me. It's why I do what I do."

The entire client experience is carefully curated. William hosts consultations in a welcoming, comfortable space, offers personalized refreshments, and even incorporates a signature scent to fill the atmosphere during sessions, a scent that will remind them of their journey time and time again. "I want every detail to reflect who they are," he says. "We discuss where the art will live, the space, wardrobe, colors, every decision is based on their truth."

While William's preferred medium is painting, which allows him to capture subtle nuances beyond photography, he also offers fine art photography. "Even my photographic work is fully remastered and carries my signature style. It's not just a photograph; it's an art piece," he says. William views these as curated experiences rather than mere options, tailoring each to what best serves the client's story.

By the end of a session, clients often feel transformed. "People walk away feeling like supermodels or celebrities," William says. But more than that, they carry a renewed confidence and a sense of being truly seen. "It's about celebrating the brilliant parts of people that need to be released, acknowledged, and authentically honored," he adds.

In an art world often chasing trends and new styles, sometimes overshadowed by fears of AI and automation, William Laurence's work is a profound reminder of the irreplaceable human element in art. His portraits don't just freeze a moment; they reveal the essence of a person's story, creating a legacy of authenticity and connection. It's this focus on the individual behind the portrait that truly sets William apart and sets a new precedent in the art world.