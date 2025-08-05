In a move that blends decades of deep industry experience with the innovation of a rising generation, PDCo. and PHB Catalyst Group has officially announced their merger to form PDCo Catalyst LLC, a new project management and construction services firm poised to redefine the delivery of complex real estate and development projects.

Operating internationally with headquarters in New York City and offices in South Florida, handling the Southeast region and the Caribbean, PDCo Catalyst brings together the trusted leadership of Carlos J. Pesant and Mark Harari, co-founders of PHB Catalyst Group, and the next-generation expertise of Matthew and Jamie Piazza, principals of PDCo.

"This is more than a merger; it's a convergence of generations with a shared ethos," said Mark Harari. "PDCo. brings the energy, relationships, and tech fluency of the next wave, while Carlos and I bring the credibility and expertise from over 45 years in the market. Our value proposition has always been to find a way for 1 + 1 = 3."

For years, both firms have built reputations for delivering world-class project management, construction leadership, and advisory services across commercial, residential, hospitality, educational, and cultural sectors. Now, under one banner, PDCo Catalyst will offer expanded capabilities while maintaining the DNA that has made both firms standouts in the real estate industry.

"We've always admired the integrity and service model of PHB Catalyst. It mirrors our own approach to building long-term trust and delivering exceptional outcomes," said Matthew Piazza. "To merge with people we've known and respected for years and to have already won a significant hospitality project together made the decision feel natural. This new entity is the future-forward evolution of everything both our teams believe in."

The merger is also deeply personal. Combined with a common project delivery philosophy, the merger fortifies their joint ability to deliver for their clients. "We work with the same ethos," Carlos J. Pesant stated. "Our brand of service: proactive, transparent, and owner-first, doesn't change. But with this merger, we inject new energy, new relationships, and new technical capabilities into a framework that's already proven. That's a powerful combination."

PDCo Catalyst will focus on providing strategic project leadership early in the design process, identifying cost, scope, and sustainability options long before a shovel hits the ground. This allows owners to make informed decisions with confidence. Their services span everything from feasibility analysis to design management, cost control, construction management, FF&E integration, as well as ongoing operational CAPEX programming and implementation.

While their core services remain the same, the company is doubling down on its commitment to sustainability, a pillar long championed by Harari. "I've been involved in green building since the '90s, back when it was just emerging," Harari remarked. "We've worked with clients and helped shape policy during the early adoption of sustainability codes in New York. With this new merger, we can continue that mission, evaluating real opportunities for sustainable design and construction that align with our clients' values and budgets. We don't preach; we guide. It's about asking the right questions at the right time."

That measured, analytical approach, combined with tech-savvy delivery methods and a collaborative mindset. is what PDCo Catalyst believes the future of the industry demands.

"The development and construction world is only becoming more complex," said Jamie Piazza. "Our merger is a response to that reality. Together, we're stronger, more adaptable, and more prepared to help clients navigate that complexity and turn it into opportunity."